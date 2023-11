Three days of severe weather resulted in least 10 deaths in Ukraine, according to authorities. Photo Courtesy of Volodymyr Zelensky

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- At least 10 people in Ukraine died following three days of sever winter weather, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday. Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that 23 people including children were also injured as a result of the bad weather. Advertisement

Klymenko said the deaths occurred in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

He added that "emergency services were involved in assistance 254 times" in the Odesa region where five of the deaths and 15 of the injuries occurred.

Additionally, emergency services had to assist 2,498 people, including 162 children.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said 2,500 people had to be evacuated from the area and that 849 vehicles had to be towed.

In Mykolaiv region, emergency services responded to 66 calls and had to tow 144 cars.

At least 411 communities lost power due to the severe weather across Ukraine.

Videos posted online showed vehicles stopped on obstructed roads and rescue workers attempting to render assistance.

Authorities of the Russian-backed occupation government in Crimea also reported one death due to the severe weather.