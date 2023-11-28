Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 28, 2023 / 7:54 AM

Virgin Atlantic makes first transatlantic large plane flight using all sustainable fuel

By Clyde Hughes
Virgin CEO Richard Branson said Tuesday's launch of a flight with fully sustainable jet fuel exemplifies the company's "pioneering spirit." File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Virgin CEO Richard Branson said Tuesday's launch of a flight with fully sustainable jet fuel exemplifies the company's "pioneering spirit." File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Virgin Atlantic flew the first transatlantic flight by a large passenger airplane using only alternative fuel Tuesday morning, another test to see if carriers can make the change to greener sources of energy.

The Boeing 787 filled with 50 tons of sustainable aviation fuels, or SAF took off from London's Heathrow Airport to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Advertisement

Some 88% of the fuel is derived from waste fats and the rest from the wastes of corn production in the United States. The fuel can be made from various sources, including crops, household waste, and cooking oils.

The flight did not carry any fare-paying passengers on its test. While the plane emits carbons, the industry said the "lifecycle emissions" of such fuels can be up to 70% lower.

Related

"The world will always assume something can't be done, until you do it," Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson said in a statement. "The spirit of innovation is getting out there and trying to prove that we can do things better for everyone's benefit.

"That pioneering spirit continues to be Virgin Atlantic's beating heart as it pushes the boundaries from carbon fiber aircraft and fleet upgrades to sustainable fuels."

Advertisement

Virgin Atlantic said after the flight, it will assess how its use affects the flight's non-carbon emissions with the support of consortium partners, including th Rocky Mountain Institute, Imperial College London and the University of Sheffield.

Some environmentalists, though, have been less enthused about the test, charging that Virgin Atlantic and the airline industry were overstating claims about the fuel and how green it is.

"The idea that this flight somehow gets us closer to guilt-free flying is a joke," Cait Hewitt, the policy director of the Aviation Environment Federation, said.

Latest Headlines

10 more Israeli hostages set to be freed as 2-day truce extension commences
World News // 1 hour ago
10 more Israeli hostages set to be freed as 2-day truce extension commences
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Another 10 Israeli hostages were set to be freed in the coming hours as day one of a two-day extension of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas got underway Tuesday, according to authorities.
Rescuers break through to trapped Indian miners
World News // 3 hours ago
Rescuers break through to trapped Indian miners
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Rescuers in India have broken through a massive mound of debris blocking the entrance to a tunnel and have started freeing 41 trapped miners.
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
World News // 1 day ago
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Eleven more Israeli hostages were released by their Hamas captors on Monday as Qatar announced that a truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for an additional two days.
German firm gets clearance to design, manufacture electric 'flying taxi'
World News // 20 hours ago
German firm gets clearance to design, manufacture electric 'flying taxi'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A German air taxi company on Monday received regulatory approval from a European Union agency to design and manufacture its all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet.
North Korea restoring guard posts, placing firearms along border with South
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea restoring guard posts, placing firearms along border with South
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has begun rebuilding guard posts and placing heavy firearms along the border with South Korea after effectively scrapping a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction deal, the defense ministry said Monday.
Elon Musk tours Israeli kibbutz with Benjamin Netanyahu, meets hostage families
World News // 21 hours ago
Elon Musk tours Israeli kibbutz with Benjamin Netanyahu, meets hostage families
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Monday toured a kibbutz razed by Hamas alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who was expected to push Musk to do more to tackle anti-Semitism.
Vatican: Pope Francis cancels meetings to recover from illness
World News // 23 hours ago
Vatican: Pope Francis cancels meetings to recover from illness
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lung inflammation and breathing difficulties forced Pope Francis to cancel several meetings, the Vatican said Monday.
Indian rescuers 'back to the drawing board' as tunnel rescue effort enters week 3
World News // 23 hours ago
Indian rescuers 'back to the drawing board' as tunnel rescue effort enters week 3
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Indian rescuers in the state of Uttarakhand trying to reach a construction crew trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel were drilling from above and excavating sideways Monday as authorities scrambled for a new solution.
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Five armed intruders surrendered to U.S. forces after they tried to take control of a merchant ship near Yemen over the weekend in the Gulf of Aden in what appeared to be the latest attempt at piracy by Houthi rebels.
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
World News // 1 day ago
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left three people dead and two others critically injured in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement