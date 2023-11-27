Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 8:45 PM

Irish writer Paul Lynch wins 2023 Booker Prize for 'Prophet Song'

By Sheri Walsh
Paul Lynch, author of "Prophet Song," poses with the 2023 Booker Prize following the Winner Ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday. The Booker Prize is a literary award conferred each year for the best novel written in the English language, which was published in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Photo by David Cliff/EPA-EFE
Paul Lynch, author of "Prophet Song," poses with the 2023 Booker Prize following the Winner Ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday. The Booker Prize is a literary award conferred each year for the best novel written in the English language, which was published in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Photo by David Cliff/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Irish writer Paul Lynch has won this year's Booker Prize for his dystopian novel "Prophet Song," a fictional account of tyranny and war described as "soul-shattering."

Lynch, 46, beat out five other finalists from Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada during Sunday's awards ceremony in London where he won the award and a $63,000 prize. The final six books in the running were selected from 163 books published between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept, 30.

Advertisement

"We're delighted to announce that the winner of the Booker Prize 2023 is "Prophet Song" by Paul Lynch," the Booker Prizes posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Huge congratulations."

"Prophet Song," which is Lynch's fifth novel, is a fictional account of a woman's struggle to protect her family as Ireland collapses into totalitarianism and war.

"From that first knock at the door, 'Prophet Song' forces us out of our complacency as we follow the terrifying plight of a woman seeking to protect her family in an Ireland descending into totalitarianism," said Esi Edugyan, chair of the Booker's 2023 judges. "Readers will find it soul-shattering and true, and will not soon forget its warnings."

Advertisement

"Lynch pulls off feats of language that are stunning to witness," Edugyan added. "He has the heart of a poet, using repetition and recurring motifs to create a visceral reading experience. This is a triumph of emotional storytelling, bracing and brave."

The Booker Prize is a leading literary award that is handed out each year to the "best sustained work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland," the Booker Prizes website states. "It is a prize that transforms the winner's career."

"I was trying to see into the modern chaos," Lynch said in an interview with the judges. "The unrest in Western democracies. The problem of Syria -- the implosion of an entire nation, the scale of its refugee crisis and the West's indifference. The invasion of Ukraine had not even begun. I couldn't write directly about Syria so I brought the problem to Ireland as a simulation."

Lynch said "Prophet Song" ultimately became his partial "attempt at radical empathy."

"To understand better, we must first experience the problem for ourselves. So I sought to deepen the dystopian by bringing to it a high degree of realism," Lynch said. "I wanted to deepen the reader's immersion to such a degree that by the end of the book, they would not just know, but feel this problem for themselves."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
World News // 15 hours ago
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Eleven more Israeli hostages were released by their Hamas captors on Monday as Qatar announced that a truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for an additional two days.
German firm gets clearance to design, manufacture electric 'flying taxi'
World News // 9 hours ago
German firm gets clearance to design, manufacture electric 'flying taxi'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A German air taxi company on Monday received regulatory approval from a European Union agency to design and manufacture its all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet.
North Korea restoring guard posts, placing firearms along border with South
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea restoring guard posts, placing firearms along border with South
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has begun rebuilding guard posts and placing heavy firearms along the border with South Korea after effectively scrapping a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction deal, the defense ministry said Monday.
Elon Musk tours Israeli kibbutz with Benjamin Netanyahu, meets hostage families
World News // 11 hours ago
Elon Musk tours Israeli kibbutz with Benjamin Netanyahu, meets hostage families
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Monday toured a kibbutz razed by Hamas alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who was expected to push Musk to do more to tackle anti-Semitism.
Vatican: Pope Francis cancels meetings to recover from illness
World News // 12 hours ago
Vatican: Pope Francis cancels meetings to recover from illness
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lung inflammation and breathing difficulties forced Pope Francis to cancel several meetings, the Vatican said Monday.
Indian rescuers 'back to the drawing board' as tunnel rescue effort enters week 3
World News // 13 hours ago
Indian rescuers 'back to the drawing board' as tunnel rescue effort enters week 3
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Indian rescuers in the state of Uttarakhand trying to reach a construction crew trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel were drilling from above and excavating sideways Monday as authorities scrambled for a new solution.
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Five armed intruders surrendered to U.S. forces after they tried to take control of a merchant ship near Yemen over the weekend in the Gulf of Aden in what appeared to be the latest attempt at piracy by Houthi rebels.
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
World News // 1 day ago
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left three people dead and two others critically injured in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, police said.
Third round of hostages and prisoners released, Gaza truce could be extended
World News // 1 day ago
Third round of hostages and prisoners released, Gaza truce could be extended
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Hamas has released 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals in exchange for Israel's freeing of 39 Palestinian prisoners, officials reported.
Shooting in Sierra Leone's main jail prompts nationwide curfew
World News // 1 day ago
Shooting in Sierra Leone's main jail prompts nationwide curfew
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Sierra Leone's president declared a nationwide curfew Sunday after gunmen attacked the military's main and largest barracks in the West African nation's capital and then overran detention centers, including a prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement