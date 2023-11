The German firm Lilium said on Monday it has received clearance by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to design and develop a "flying taxi." Image courtesy of Lilium

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A German air taxi company on Monday received regulatory approval from a European Union agency to design and manufacture its all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency awarded Lilium with "Design Organization Approval," a special conditional license that allows the firm to move forward in lieu of formal rules for the industry being agreed upon and implemented. Advertisement

The approval gives Lilium the green light to the next steps in the design and manufacture of the vehicle, Alastair McIntosh, Lilium's chief technology officer and head of the design organization, said in a press release.

"In simple terms, the design organization approval is our license to operate and confirms that Lilium has the organization, procedures, competencies, resources and demonstrated rigor required to design and certify aircraft according to the very highest safety standards," McIntosh said.

"This pays great tribute to our team at Lilium. Receiving design organization approval from EASA further motivates us on our path to commercialize the revolutionary Lilium Jet."

Lilium said it would make that idea come to life with a vehicle that uses multiple small propellers driven by electric motors to provide lift during take-off and landing, as well as thrust during the cruise phase.

Aviation giants, like Boeing and Airbus, are also working on their versions of small, domestic flying cars.