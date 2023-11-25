Advertisement
World News
Nov. 25, 2023 / 12:10 PM

At least 11 dead, 22 injured in major fire at Pakistan shopping mall

By Simon Druker
Relatives and rescue workers stand beside the bodies of the victims of a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday. At least 11 people died and dozens were injured in the blaze. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE
Relatives and rescue workers stand beside the bodies of the victims of a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday. At least 11 people died and dozens were injured in the blaze. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are feared dead and 22 others were injured after a fire destroyed part of a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, according to local officials.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Siddiqui confirmed casualty figures in a statement on social media.

Advertisement

Approximately 30 people were rescued from the fire. Six of the injuries were considered serious, with those victims taken to local hospitals.

It was unclear if there were further people trapped inside the building, even though the flames have now been extinguished.

The blaze broke out in a section of the multi-story RJ shopping mall in a busy commercial section of the city, which is home to more than 20 million residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Flames broke out and quickly engulfed the mall's fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

"The shopping center did not have a fire extinguishing system. Being centrally air-conditioned, there was no way for the air to escape," Karachi Fire Rescue Commander Humayun Khan told Geo News.

Khan said this is the second time a major fire has taken place at the mall, which contains both retail and office space.

Advertisement

Pakistan typically sees between 12,000 and 15,000 fire-related deaths each year.

Around 90% of commercial buildings in Karachi lack a working fire suppression system.

The city is the capital of Pakistan's Sindh province and ranks as the 12th largest city in the world.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Officials: Rescue of trapped Indian workers could be delayed by weeks
World News // 40 minutes ago
Officials: Rescue of trapped Indian workers could be delayed by weeks
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Indian authorities warned Saturday the hoped-for rescue of 41 workers trapped in a tunnel collapse earlier this month could be delayed by several more weeks due to equipment problems.
Russian drones hit Kyiv in 'most massive' UAV assault on capital since start of war
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian drones hit Kyiv in 'most massive' UAV assault on capital since start of war
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured in Kyiv on Saturday in what city officials called "the most massive" Russian drone strike on Ukrainian capital since the start of the war in February 2022.
Release of more Israeli hostages imminent as humanitarian aid enters Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
Release of more Israeli hostages imminent as humanitarian aid enters Gaza
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday anxiously awaited a second round hostage releases negotiated as part of a cease-fire with Hamas militants as the halt in fighting allowed more critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
World News // 1 day ago
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A four-day pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas is underway. The long-awaited and oft delayed military stand down started at 7 a.m. local time with both sides warning the pause was only temporary.
Knife attack in Ireland sparks anti-immigration riots
World News // 1 day ago
Knife attack in Ireland sparks anti-immigration riots
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Dublin are bracing for more rioting on Friday after an outburst of destruction and violence was sparked by a knife attack outside of a school.
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
World News // 1 day ago
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A gargantuan Antarctic iceberg five times the size of New York City and as thick as the Empire State Building is drifting away from the continental ice shelf toward the South Atlantic Ocean.
Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
World News // 1 day ago
Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole in early 2024, almost 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
World News // 1 day ago
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Three journalists and two of their family members were reportedly abducted by armed men in a Mexican state known for violent abductions, prosecutors in southern Guerero state said Thursday.
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
World News // 1 day ago
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- China said there are no "unusual or novel pathogens" responsible for an uptick in child pneumonia cases, the World Health Organization reported. Local media reports say Beijing hospitals have been overwhelmed with cases.
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
World News // 1 day ago
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three children, including a 5-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries, and two adults were hospitalized Thursday after a man armed with a knife attacked them in the city center of Dublin, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
Bomb threat, panic disrupt 2 Black Friday locations
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified
Derek Chauvin, ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Derek Chauvin, ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Knife attack in Ireland sparks anti-immigration riots
Knife attack in Ireland sparks anti-immigration riots
Release of more Israeli hostages imminent as humanitarian aid enters Gaza
Release of more Israeli hostages imminent as humanitarian aid enters Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement