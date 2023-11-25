At least 11 dead, 22 injured in major fire at Pakistan shopping mall

Relatives and rescue workers stand beside the bodies of the victims of a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday. At least 11 people died and dozens were injured in the blaze. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are feared dead and 22 others were injured after a fire destroyed part of a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, according to local officials. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Siddiqui confirmed casualty figures in a statement on social media. Advertisement

Approximately 30 people were rescued from the fire. Six of the injuries were considered serious, with those victims taken to local hospitals.

It was unclear if there were further people trapped inside the building, even though the flames have now been extinguished.

The blaze broke out in a section of the multi-story RJ shopping mall in a busy commercial section of the city, which is home to more than 20 million residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Flames broke out and quickly engulfed the mall's fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

"The shopping center did not have a fire extinguishing system. Being centrally air-conditioned, there was no way for the air to escape," Karachi Fire Rescue Commander Humayun Khan told Geo News.

Khan said this is the second time a major fire has taken place at the mall, which contains both retail and office space.

Advertisement

Pakistan typically sees between 12,000 and 15,000 fire-related deaths each year.

Around 90% of commercial buildings in Karachi lack a working fire suppression system.

The city is the capital of Pakistan's Sindh province and ranks as the 12th largest city in the world.