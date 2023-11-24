Advertisement
World News
Nov. 24, 2023 / 11:12 AM

World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean

By Paul Godfrey
A gargantuan Antarctic iceberg five times the size of New York City and as thick as the Empire State Building is drifting away from the continental ice shelf toward the South Atlantic Ocean. File Photo by Ben Holt Sr./NASA
1 of 2 | A gargantuan Antarctic iceberg five times the size of New York City and as thick as the Empire State Building is drifting away from the continental ice shelf toward the South Atlantic Ocean. File Photo by Ben Holt Sr./NASA

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A gargantuan Antarctic iceberg five times the size of New York City and as thick as the Empire State Building is drifting away from the continental ice shelf toward the South Atlantic Ocean.

Designated A23a, the iceberg remained in situ grounded on the floor of the Weddell Sea since shortly after splitting off from the Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986, until earlier this year when it began slowly shifting northward.

Advertisement

It is believed A23a finally was able to break free from the seabed after decades of shrinkage.

Driven by wind and ocean currents, its passage recently has picked up pace, and satellite imagery now shows it is about to pass the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.

Related

Posting a map of the iceberg's movements over the past seven months on X, British Antarctic Survey mapping specialist Laura Gerrish said it was the world's largest iceberg.

"This giant berg calved in 1986 and has been grounded in the Weddell Sea since 1991. It started moving again last year, and now that A68 [another giant Antarctic iceberg] has broken up, it reclaims its title as the world's biggest iceberg right now at 1,544 square miles."

Advertisement

In 2020, there were concerns that A68 might run aground on South Georgia and kill marine life on the sea floor and subsequently affect the food supply for penguins and seabirds. Those fears were averted, though, when the monster berg broke apart, which experts said was the likely fate of A23a.

Russia, which had built a research station on the Filchner Ice Shelf, was forced to mount a rescue mission in 1987 after the base found itself adrift on A23a after it broke off from the main shelf.

The base was quickly replaced with a new facility on nearby Cape Norvegia, partly using equipment and prefabricated structures salvaged from the old base.

Latest Headlines

Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
World News // 2 hours ago
Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole in early 2024, almost 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
World News // 7 hours ago
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A four-day pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas is underway. The long-awaited and oft delayed military stand down started at 7 a.m. local time with both sides warning the pause was only temporary.
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
World News // 6 hours ago
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Three journalists and two of their family members were reportedly abducted by armed men in a Mexican state known for violent abductions, prosecutors in southern Guerero state said Thursday.
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
World News // 9 hours ago
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- China said there are no "unusual or novel pathogens" responsible for an uptick in child pneumonia cases, the World Health Organization reported. Local media reports say Beijing hospitals have been overwhelmed with cases.
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
World News // 21 hours ago
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three children, including a 5-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries, and two adults were hospitalized Thursday after a man armed with a knife attacked them in the city center of Dublin, authorities said.
IEA head: Oil, gas producers must play bigger role in reaching climate goals
World News // 23 hours ago
IEA head: Oil, gas producers must play bigger role in reaching climate goals
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday oil producers must make a stronger commitment to clean energy efforts or continue to be among the world's biggest contributors to the climate crisis.
Rescue efforts to save India road workers from tunnel hits snag
World News // 1 day ago
Rescue efforts to save India road workers from tunnel hits snag
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ongoing efforts in India to free more than 40 workers trapped in a freeway tunnel for nearly two weeks hit a snag on Thursday when drilling blades were damaged and had to be replaced.
British firefighters rescue man from 'towering inferno' in dramatic operation
World News // 1 day ago
British firefighters rescue man from 'towering inferno' in dramatic operation
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters used a crane to rescue a man from a raging inferno atop an office building Thursday in the British city of Reading, lifting him beyond the reach of the flames just in time.
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
World News // 1 day ago
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- German federal police mounted dawn raids Thursday on the homes of 15 alleged Hamas members and supporters in Berlin and three other states across the north and east of the country, national security officials said.
Israeli forces intensify attacks on northern Gaza as temporary truce draws near
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces intensify attacks on northern Gaza as temporary truce draws near
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli forces stepped up their attacks on northern Gaza as a truce in the fighting nears, mounting 300 airstrikes against Hamas infrastructure and killing dozens of the group's fighters in a ground operation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
Police: Probe into fiery crash at U.S.-Canada border may take 'some time'
Police: Probe into fiery crash at U.S.-Canada border may take 'some time'
Search for victims in deadly Alaska landslide shifts focus
Search for victims in deadly Alaska landslide shifts focus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement