Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 8:30 AM

German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'

By Paul Godfrey
German police officers remove evidence from an address in Berlin on Thursday during raids on 15 suspected Hamas and Samidoun properties across the north and east of the country. Authorities executed the search warrants three weeks after the Interior Ministry dissolved and banned the two groups for "glorifying Hamas' terror." Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE
German police officers remove evidence from an address in Berlin on Thursday during raids on 15 suspected Hamas and Samidoun properties across the north and east of the country. Authorities executed the search warrants three weeks after the Interior Ministry dissolved and banned the two groups for "glorifying Hamas' terror." Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- German federal police mounted dawn raids Thursday on the homes of 15 alleged Hamas members and supporters in Berlin and three other states across the north and east of the country, national security officials said.

Search warrants were also executed at properties linked to the newly banned pro-Palestinian Samidoun organization in a crackdown on Islamic groups authorities believe are a threat to peace and stability in Germany in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the Interior Ministry said in a news release.

Advertisement

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution believes there are at least 450 Hamas sympathizers in Germany involved in disseminating propaganda and financing or fund-raising for the group.

The Samidoun Palestinian Solidarity Network, the ministry said, endangered "peaceful coexistence, advocates the use of violence as a means of asserting political interests and supports associations that advocate and threaten attacks."

Neither of the groups, both of which were banned Nov. 2 by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, has carried out any acts of violence in Germany.

"We are continuing our consistent action against radical Islamists. With the bans on HAMAS and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of the barbaric terror of HAMAS against Israel," Faeser said following Thursday's raids.

Advertisement

"Islamists and anti-Semites cannot and must not feel safe anywhere here. These extremists must expect the full force of the rule of law. We are continuing our consistent action against radical Islamists,"

Faeser said Hamas' activities in Germany were illegal and sought to undermine international understanding enshrined in the country's laws also alleged members and supporters were "committed to influencing the political and social discourse in Germany in the spirit of Hamas."

Samidoun was banned over demonstrations in which Israel's right to exist was "systematically denied" and anti-Israel and anti-Jewish incitement through chanting "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free."

The ministry said the "glorification of Hamas' terror" had been particularly serious since its attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.

Latest Headlines

Israeli forces intensify attacks on northern Gaza as temporary truce draws near
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli forces intensify attacks on northern Gaza as temporary truce draws near
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli forces stepped up their attacks on northern Gaza as a truce in the fighting nears, mounting 300 airstrikes against Hamas infrastructure and killing dozens of the group's fighters in a ground operation.
Far-right Wilders wins 'massive' and 'shocking' Dutch election
World News // 5 hours ago
Far-right Wilders wins 'massive' and 'shocking' Dutch election
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders has been elected the next Dutch Prime Minister in what observers said is one of the biggest political upsets in Europe since World War II.
North Korea ends pact with South, will restore 'all military measures' at border
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea ends pact with South, will restore 'all military measures' at border
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea said Thursday that it was completely withdrawing from an inter-Korean military agreement one day after Seoul scrapped part of the deal in response to Pyongyang's satellite launch.
Israel-Hamas hostage release, Gaza cease-fire on hold until Friday
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel-Hamas hostage release, Gaza cease-fire on hold until Friday
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The cease fire and hostage release has been delayed until at least Friday, Israel's National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi said.
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
World News // 23 hours ago
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel said its troops continued to battle Hamas in northern Gaza overnight, uncovering and destroying many more tunnels ahead of a four-day truce agreed to on Wednesday coming into effect.
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges $8.7M to fight anti-Semitism in U.K.
World News // 20 hours ago
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges $8.7M to fight anti-Semitism in U.K.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has pledged $8.7 million for programs combatting anti-Semitism over the next three years.
Pope Francis says Israeli-Hamas war has escalated to 'terrorism'
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis says Israeli-Hamas war has escalated to 'terrorism'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called the war between Israel and Hamas "terrorism" as he appealed for prayers for the victims of the conflict as well as Ukraine on Wednesday.
Indian rescue crews get closer to trapped construction workers
World News // 1 day ago
Indian rescue crews get closer to trapped construction workers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency crews trying to reach trapped workers in a collapsed transportation tunnel in the Himalayas said they have passed the halfway point to finding them, Indian officials said on Wednesday.
U.S. fires on key Iranian-backed sites in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. fires on key Iranian-backed sites in Syria
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. forces struck a pair of key sites in Iraq commonly used by Iranian-backed forces in Syria on Wednesday.
HRW: China engaged in systematic mosque-reduction 'to curb practice of Islam'
World News // 1 day ago
HRW: China engaged in systematic mosque-reduction 'to curb practice of Islam'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Beijing has destroyed, closed or destroyed at least 1,300 mosques in the country's Ningxia and Gansu provinces as part of its drive to "Sinicize" religion, according to  Human Rights&nb
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement