Pope Francis said the war between Israel and Hamas has escalated to "terrorism" after he met with delegations of Israelis and Palestinians. Photo by Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called the war between Israel and Hamas "terrorism" as he appealed for prayers for the victims of the conflict as well as Ukraine on Wednesday. The pontiff made the comments after meeting with families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza and Palestinian families suffering from Israel's retaliation. During his weekly General Audience on Wednesday at St. Peter's Square, he said the war was "ravaging the Holy Land." Advertisement

"They suffer so much," the pope said. "I heard how they both suffer. Wars do that. But here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war; this is terrorism."

Francis first met with the 12 members of the Israeli delegation at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta on Wednesday morning. He followed that by meeting with a 10-person Palestinian delegation at Paul VI Hall. The Palestinian delegation included Christians and Muslims.

He asked for people to pray for the victims of the war along with Ukrainians, who remain under attack by Russian forces.

"Let us pray for the Palestinian people, let us pray for the Israeli people, so that peace may come," the pope said. "[Pray] especially for the dear peoples of Ukraine, the tortured Ukraine."