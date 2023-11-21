Committee to Protect Journalists: At least 53 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war

1 of 5 | At least 53 journalists and media workers have been killed since the latest outbreak of fighting in Gaza, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- At least 53 journalists and media workers have been killed since Oct. 7, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday. The CPJ said in a press release the deaths include 46 Palestinians, 4 Israelis and 3 Lebanese citizens.

Additionally, 3 journalists have been reported missing, 11 have been injured, and 18 have been arrested.

"Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict," said CPJ Middle East and North Africa program coordinator Sherif Mansour. "Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats."

On Oct. 7, the day Hamas breached Gaza's border wall, killed 1,200 people and took hostages, six journalists were killed, making it the deadliest day in the conflict for journalists.

The second deadliest day was Nov. 18, when five journalists were killed.

According to the CPJ, the current Gaza war has resulted in the deadliest month for journalists since the organization began gathering information in 1992.

Earlier this month, Reporters Without Borders filed a war crimes complaint with the International Criminal Court in response to nine journalists who were killed while covering the war.

At least 13,000 civilians have been killed in the Gaza strip since Oct. 7, the United Nations said citing the local Ministry of Health with at least 4,000 children among them as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "what is clear is that we have had in a few weeks thousands of children killed."

"This is what matters. We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I have been secretary-general," he said.

The United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees said more than 1.7 million people in Gaza have been displaced including 880,000 internally who have sought refuge in its shelters.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Wednesday that more than 108 of its staff members have been confirmed killed as nearly 67 UNRWA installations have been struck, including 17 direct hits.

"The people of Gaza are not safe anywhere: not at home, not under the U.N. flag, not in a hospital, not in the North and not in the South," he said.