World News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 9:54 AM

U.N. warns World Food Program operations in Chad could end over lack of funds

By Paul Godfrey
The World Food Program warned Tuesday that a $185 million funding shortfall meant it would be forced to suspend assistance to internally displaced people and refugees from neighboring Nigeria, Central African Republic, and Cameroon in December and then to a further 1.4 million people across Chad in January.
The World Food Program warned Tuesday that a $185 million funding shortfall meant it would be forced to suspend assistance to internally displaced people and refugees from neighboring Nigeria, Central African Republic, and Cameroon in December and then to a further 1.4 million people across Chad in January. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Food assistance to 1.4 million people in Chad displaced by the fighting in the neighboring Darfur region of Sudan could grind to a halt within weeks due to a lack of funding, the United Nations warned Tuesday.

Over the next six months, $185 million is urgently needed to be able to continue to support crisis-affected populations in Chad, which is host to one of the "largest and fastest-growing" refugee crises on the African continent, the World Food Program said in a news release.

WFP said aid agencies were already scrambling to cope with an unprecedented exodus of refugees escaping an "unimaginable humanitarian crisis" unfolding to the east in Darfur, with reports of mass killings, rape, and destruction across the region.

Since May, as many Sudanese refugees have fled to Chad as in the two decades since the Darfur crisis began in 2003, forcing the program into "brutal choices" about who to help in the face of an explosion in the need for humanitarian assistance but insufficient money to fund it.

"This forgotten crisis has metastasized as the world's eyes are on other emergencies. It is staggering but more Darfuris have fled to Chad in the last six months than in the preceding 20 years. We cannot let the world stand and allow our life-saving operations grind to a halt in Chad," said WFP Chad-in-Country Director Pierre Honnorat.

"You can see the fear and despair in people's eyes as they cross the border with nothing but harrowing tales of violence. Collectively we must find a way to support the women, children and men who are bearing the full brunt of this crisis. Cutting our assistance is simply not an option because it will have untold consequences for millions of people, jeopardizing years of investment in fighting hunger and malnutrition in Chad," Honnorat warned.

The agency said lack of funds would mean it would be forced to suspend assistance to internally displaced people and refugees from neighboring Nigeria, Central African Republic, and Cameroon in December and then to a further 1.4 million people across Chad in January.

The WFP said people in Chad were victims of the climate crisis, geo-political events driving up food and fuel prices, falling agricultural output, and internecine conflict, exposing millions to acute food insecurity and malnutrition that impacts children particularly hard.

The refugee crisis was exacerbating food insecurity but the WFP was unable to do anything for 1.3 million of the 2.3 million people in desperate need of food in August with 1.36 million children younger than 5 suffering from malnutrition.

The latest Emergency Food Security Assessment for Eastern Chad found that 90% of newly arrived refugees, 77% of existing refugees, and 67% of locals were not getting enough food to eat. The program's assessment found the number of internally displaced people without sufficient food had almost tripled to 40%, compared with 2022.

"Cutting assistance paves the way for crises of nutrition, crises of instability, and crisis of displacement," said Honnorat.

Latest Headlines

Indian officials share video of workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
World News // 1 hour ago
Indian officials share video of workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The first images of dozens of Indian construction workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel they were building emerged Tuesday as the men entered day nine of their ordeal in the Himalayan province of Uttarakhand.
Hamas leader says negotiators 'close to reaching truce agreement' with Israel
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas leader says negotiators 'close to reaching truce agreement' with Israel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Hamas is "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel to halt the fighting in Gaza, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday.
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- North Korea notified Tokyo of its plans to launch a satellite as soon as Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said Tuesday, marking the third attempt this year by the isolated regime to place a spy satellite into orbit.
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
World News // 18 hours ago
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Japanese operator of a cargo ship hijacked by pro-Iranian Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen confirmed Monday the vessel and its crew is being held near the Red Sea port of Hodeida.
U.N. report projects 3% increase in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. report projects 3% increase in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Global greenhouse gas emissions remain far above levels required to meet goals set by the Paris Agreement, the United Nations reported Monday.
Lloyd Austin makes unannounced visit to Kyiv
World News // 22 hours ago
Lloyd Austin makes unannounced visit to Kyiv
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine on Monday to reassure Kyiv of the Biden administration's support of their defense against the Russian invasion going into the bitter winter months ahead.
Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least 12 people were killed overnight in Israeli shelling of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip with hundreds hemmed in inside as Israeli forces close in on the facility, Gaza authorities said.
28 premature Gaza babies transported to Egypt for life-saving medical treatment
World News // 1 day ago
28 premature Gaza babies transported to Egypt for life-saving medical treatment
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- More than two dozen premature Palestinian babies were en route to Egypt from Gaza on Monday morning for life-saving specialist medical care, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.
Argentina elections: Political outsider Javier Milei wins presidency
World News // 1 day ago
Argentina elections: Political outsider Javier Milei wins presidency
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian who's been compared to former President Donald Trump, was elected Argentina's new president Sunday night to lead the county for the next four years.
Palestinian Mission vandalized, receives death threats in Britain
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian Mission vandalized, receives death threats in Britain
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The diplomatic mission for the state of Palestine in Britain was vandalized Saturday as its workers received death threats, officials said. It is the fourth attack in recent weeks.
