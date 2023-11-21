Trending
Nov. 21, 2023 / 4:02 AM

North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch a military satellite as soon as Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said Tuesday. The North failed to place its satellite into orbit in May and August. File Photo by Yonhap
North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch a military satellite as soon as Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said Tuesday. The North failed to place its satellite into orbit in May and August. File Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- North Korea notified Tokyo of its plans to launch a satellite as soon as Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said on Tuesday, marking the third attempt this year by the isolated regime to place a military spy satellite into orbit.

The launch is scheduled for a window from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, with the projectile expected to splash down in either the Yellow Sea or the East China Sea, the Coast Guard said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that Tokyo was coordinating with the United States and South Korea to "strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint and refrain from conducting a launch."

The attempt "violates relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibit any launch by North Korea using ballistic missile technology, even if the purpose is to place a satellite in orbit," his office said in a statement.

North Korea failed in its efforts to launch a reconnaissance satellite in May and August and had previously announced plans for a third try in October.

The North's preparations have drawn increased scrutiny amid its growing military ties with Russia.

Washington and Seoul have said that Pyongyang is shipping artillery and equipment to Russia for its war in Ukraine, while the North is believed to be receiving advanced technology for its space and missile programs in return.

The U.S. State Department on Monday reiterated its concerns about the relationship ahead of a potential launch.

"Our position is very clear, which is that Russia should not supply North Korea with technology that would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions," spokesman Matthew Miller said at a press briefing. "North Korea should not supply Russia with arms that it can use to prosecute its war of aggression against Ukraine."

"We will continue to monitor them closely and take whatever actions are appropriate with our allies in the region to monitor and respond to North Korea's destabilizing behavior," he added.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also spoke out against the launch, with director of operations Kang Ho-pil warning the North to "immediately stop" preparations.

"If North Korea goes ahead with the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite despite our warnings, our military will take necessary measures to ensure the lives and safety of its people," Kang said at a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier this month, South Korea announced plans to launch its own military reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 30. The satellite will be carried by a Falcon 9 rocket operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, and is the first of five the South plans to place in orbit by 2025.

