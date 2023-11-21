Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 12:42 PM

European Union population fell by 265,000 in 2021

By Jonna Lorenz
In 2021, the EU saw a population decrease of 2.7 per 1,000 people, with 980 regions seeing a drop in population, 173 regions registering population growth and 11 showing no change. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE
In 2021, the EU saw a population decrease of 2.7 per 1,000 people, with 980 regions seeing a drop in population, 173 regions registering population growth and 11 showing no change. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The population of the European Union fell by 265,257 people during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the EU's statistacal agency reported Tuesday.

Eurostat said the pandemic played a role in the decline, with the EU reporting more deaths than births between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022. Migration was positive during the time, with more people entering the EU than leaving it.

Advertisement

Overall the EU saw a population decrease of 2.7 per 1,000 people, with 980 regions seeing a drop in population, 173 regions registering population growth and 11 showing no change.

Bulgaria registered the greatest decline, down 25.7 per 1,000 people. Declines were reported in every region of Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Portugal and Romania and almost every region of Czechia, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Related

The highest population growth was reported in France, with the Mayotte area registering a gain of 32.2 per 1,000 people and Guyane up 23.1 per 1,000 people. Population growth was registered in every region of Ireland and in a high number of regions in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden.

The European Union reported the COVID-19 pandemic led to 872,000 excess deaths between March 2020 and July 2021, a 13% increase over the average number of deaths during the five previous years.

Advertisement

The U.S. Census Bureau reported earlier this month that the U.S. population is projected to peak at almost 370 million people in 2080 before declining to 366 million by 2100. The Census Bureau attributed the slower pace of population growth to an aging population, higher mortality rates, declines in fertility, and international migration.

Latest Headlines

Committee to Protect Journalists: At least 53 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war
World News // 1 hour ago
Committee to Protect Journalists: At least 53 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- At least 53 journalists and media workers have been killed since Oct. 7, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.
Hamas leader says negotiators 'close to reaching truce agreement' with Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Hamas leader says negotiators 'close to reaching truce agreement' with Israel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Hamas is nearing a truce with Israel to halt the fighting in Gaza, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday.
U.N. warns World Food Program operations in Chad could end over lack of funds
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. warns World Food Program operations in Chad could end over lack of funds
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The World Food Program warned Tuesday that a $185 million funding shortfall meant it would be forced to suspend assistance to more than 1.4 million displaced people and refugees in Chad in coming weeks.
Indian officials share video of workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
World News // 5 hours ago
Indian officials share video of workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The first images of dozens of Indian construction workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel they were building emerged Tuesday as the men entered day nine of their ordeal in the Himalayan province of Uttarakhand.
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- North Korea notified Tokyo of its plans to launch a satellite as soon as Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said Tuesday, marking the third attempt this year by the isolated regime to place a spy satellite into orbit.
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
World News // 21 hours ago
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Japanese operator of a cargo ship hijacked by pro-Iranian Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen confirmed Monday the vessel and its crew is being held near the Red Sea port of Hodeida.
U.N. report projects 3% increase in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. report projects 3% increase in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Global greenhouse gas emissions remain far above levels required to meet goals set by the Paris Agreement, the United Nations reported Monday.
Lloyd Austin makes unannounced visit to Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Lloyd Austin makes unannounced visit to Kyiv
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine on Monday to reassure Kyiv of the Biden administration's support of their defense against the Russian invasion going into the bitter winter months ahead.
Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least 12 people were killed overnight in Israeli shelling of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip with hundreds hemmed in inside as Israeli forces close in on the facility, Gaza authorities said.
28 premature Gaza babies transported to Egypt for life-saving medical treatment
World News // 1 day ago
28 premature Gaza babies transported to Egypt for life-saving medical treatment
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- More than two dozen premature Palestinian babies were en route to Egypt from Gaza on Monday morning for life-saving specialist medical care, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
3 killed, several hurt in shootings in Colorado, Ohio
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement