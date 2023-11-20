Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. Photo courtesy of Department of Defense

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine on Monday to reassure Kyiv of the Biden administration's support of their defense against the Russian invasion going into the bitter winter months ahead. Ahead of the cold season, Moscow had renewed its attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, making it difficult for Ukrainians to heat their homes and generate power. There has also been a cooling interest from some Republicans in Congress to continue to support the Ukrainians.

"I was honored to meet with President Zelensky in Kyiv today to reaffirm the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine," Austin said on X. "We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements."

Austin said he also engaged with other Ukrainian leaders in high-level talks as well during his visit on Monday. He was met in Kyiv by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and the defense attaché, Brig. Gen. Kipling Kahler.

The Defense Department said he underscored continued U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression, while also discussing a long-term vision for Ukraine's future force," a Defense Department statement said.

"The discussions will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats."

It was Austin's second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He last made the trip two months after Russia's initial attack in April 2022.