Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine on Monday to reassure Kyiv of the Biden administration's support of their defense against the Russian invasion going into the bitter winter months ahead.
Ahead of the cold season, Moscow had renewed its attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, making it difficult for Ukrainians to heat their homes and generate power. There has also been a cooling interest from some Republicans in Congress to continue to support the Ukrainians.