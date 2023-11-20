Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Lloyd Austin makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. Photo courtesy of Department of Defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. Photo courtesy of Department of Defense

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine on Monday to reassure Kyiv of the Biden administration's support of their defense against the Russian invasion going into the bitter winter months ahead.

Ahead of the cold season, Moscow had renewed its attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, making it difficult for Ukrainians to heat their homes and generate power. There has also been a cooling interest from some Republicans in Congress to continue to support the Ukrainians.

Advertisement

"I was honored to meet with President Zelensky in Kyiv today to reaffirm the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine," Austin said on X. "We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements."

Austin said he also engaged with other Ukrainian leaders in high-level talks as well during his visit on Monday. He was met in Kyiv by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and the defense attaché, Brig. Gen. Kipling Kahler.

Related

The Defense Department said he underscored continued U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression, while also discussing a long-term vision for Ukraine's future force," a Defense Department statement said.

Advertisement

"The discussions will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats."

It was Austin's second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He last made the trip two months after Russia's initial attack in April 2022.

Latest Headlines

Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
World News // 1 hour ago
Gaza health ministry: 12 killed in Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital, tanks close in
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least 12 people were killed overnight in Israeli shelling of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip with hundreds hemmed in inside as Israeli forces close in on the facility, Gaza authorities said.
28 premature Gaza babies transported to Egypt for life-saving medical treatment
World News // 3 hours ago
28 premature Gaza babies transported to Egypt for life-saving medical treatment
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- More than two dozen premature Palestinian babies were en route to Egypt from Gaza on Monday morning for life-saving specialist medical care, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.
Argentina elections: Political outsider Javier Milei wins presidency
World News // 16 hours ago
Argentina elections: Political outsider Javier Milei wins presidency
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian who's been compared to former President Donald Trump, was elected Argentina's new president Sunday night to lead the county for the next four years.
Palestinian Mission vandalized, receives death threats in Britain
World News // 20 hours ago
Palestinian Mission vandalized, receives death threats in Britain
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The diplomatic mission for the state of Palestine in Britain was vandalized Saturday as its workers received death threats, officials said. It is the fourth attack in recent weeks.
U.N.: More than 200 Palestinians killed in West Bank
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N.: More than 200 Palestinians killed in West Bank
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, a United Nations agency said Saturday, raising alarms about Israel's military campaign.
Yemeni rebels hijack cargo ship in Red Sea as fighting renews at Israel-Lebanon border
World News // 1 day ago
Yemeni rebels hijack cargo ship in Red Sea as fighting renews at Israel-Lebanon border
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Houthi militants hijacked a cargo ship near Yemen in the southern Red Sea on Sunday as fighting renewed at the Israel-Lebanon border.
31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital as WHO calls facility a 'death zone'
World News // 1 day ago
31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital as WHO calls facility a 'death zone'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Sunday that it had evacuated 31 premature babies from the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza for transport to the Emirates Hospital in Rafah.
Hundreds of thousands protest Spain's prime minister swearing-in and Catalan deal
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of thousands protest Spain's prime minister swearing-in and Catalan deal
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Protesters took to the streets of Madrid again to condemn a controversial deal that allowed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure a second term while granting amnesty to separatists.
Prohibition-era bottle of Macallan whisky auctioned at Sotheby's for $2.7M
World News // 1 day ago
Prohibition-era bottle of Macallan whisky auctioned at Sotheby's for $2.7M
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A vintage bottle of Scotch whisky aged for 60 years was sold at auction Saturday for $2.7 million.
India tunnel rescue efforts stopped briefly over fears of further collapse
World News // 1 day ago
India tunnel rescue efforts stopped briefly over fears of further collapse
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rescue workers temporarily paused their desperate attempts to free 41construction workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel when they heard cracking noises that created a "panic situation."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement