Hundreds of thousand protest Spain's prime minister swearing-in and Catalan deal

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Some 170,000 protesters took to the streets of Madrid to condemn a controversial deal that allowed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure a second term while granting amnesty to separatists who illegally pushed for Catalan independence.
Sanchez was sworn in on Friday after a failed snap election in July that allowed him to stay in power. Although the conservative People Party, under Alberto Nunez Feijoo, won the election, it was not able to secure enough votes to assume majority power in the nation's parliament.