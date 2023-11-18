Advertisement
World News
Nov. 18, 2023 / 5:15 PM

Hundreds of thousand protest Spain's prime minister swearing-in and Catalan deal

By Amy R. Connolly
Spain's former prime ministers, Jose Maria Aznar (R) and Mariano Rajoy, join People's Party leader Alberto Feijoo (c) at a protest against the amnesty for Catalan separatists in Madrid in September. On Saturday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Madrid to condemn a controversial deal that allowed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure a second term while granting amnesty to the separatists. Photo by Borja Sanchez Trillo EPA-EFE
Spain's former prime ministers, Jose Maria Aznar (R) and Mariano Rajoy, join People's Party leader Alberto Feijoo (c) at a protest against the amnesty for Catalan separatists in Madrid in September. On Saturday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Madrid to condemn a controversial deal that allowed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure a second term while granting amnesty to the separatists. Photo by Borja Sanchez Trillo EPA-EFE

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Some 170,000 protesters took to the streets of Madrid to condemn a controversial deal that allowed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure a second term while granting amnesty to separatists who illegally pushed for Catalan independence.

Sanchez was sworn in on Friday after a failed snap election in July that allowed him to stay in power. Although the conservative People Party, under Alberto Nunez Feijoo, won the election, it was not able to secure enough votes to assume majority power in the nation's parliament.

Advertisement

Protesters in Madrid's Plaza de Cibeles square on Saturday accused Sanchez of hypocrisy and political maneuvering in the amnesty deal. Many held signs calling for his resignation.

Feijoo said Sanchez committed fraud against the Spanish people to stay in power.

"Sadly, we find ourselves at a very difficult moment and democracy's warning lights are flashing," he said. "Being in power is one thing but being right is another. [The government] may have the MPs it needs, but it knows it doesn't have the votes to do what it is doing."

The deal benefits many who joined the alliance for Catalan independence, particularly former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, who fled into exile six years ago to evade arrest for his role in the 2017 independence movement.

Advertisement

Upwards of 80,000 people joined a similar protest on Nov. 12.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Prohibition-era bottle of Macallan whisky auctioned at Sotheby's for $2.7M
World News // 1 hour ago
Prohibition-era bottle of Macallan whisky auctioned at Sotheby's for $2.7M
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A vintage bottle of Scotch whisky aged for 60 years was sold at auction Saturday for $2.7 million.
India tunnel rescue efforts stopped briefly over fears of further collapse
World News // 2 hours ago
India tunnel rescue efforts stopped briefly over fears of further collapse
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rescue workers temporarily paused their desperate attempts to free 41construction workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel when they heard cracking noises that created a "panic situation."
French senator faces attempted rape charges after alleged drugging of female colleague
World News // 2 hours ago
French senator faces attempted rape charges after alleged drugging of female colleague
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A senator in the French parliament faces charges of attempted rape after police claim he laced the drink of a female colleague, prompting the victim to go to a hospital where medics found traces of ecstasy in her blood.
Russia unleashes new drone attack on Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia unleashes new drone attack on Ukraine
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched a series of drone and missile attacks against Ukraine Friday, striking Odesa. Officials said the drones took an indirect route to reach Kyiv in order to try and trick Ukrainian air defense.
Hagafell will be site of impending volcanic eruption, Icelandic scientists predict
World News // 4 hours ago
Hagafell will be site of impending volcanic eruption, Icelandic scientists predict
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A "high likelihood of volcanic eruption continues" in Iceland, as major seismic activity continues to affect the small Nordic island nation.
'Scores' injured and killed in strike on U.N. school in Gaza
World News // 6 hours ago
'Scores' injured and killed in strike on U.N. school in Gaza
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A blast at a U.N. school in Gaza on Saturday potentially killed and injured dozens of people as the death toll in the enclave surpasses 12,000, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.
Liberia president George Weah concedes in tight run-off election
World News // 4 hours ago
Liberia president George Weah concedes in tight run-off election
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Liberia's incumbent President George Weah conceded late Friday after run-off election results showed the opposition candidate won by little more than a percentage point.
20,000 march on Jerusalem to put pressure on Netanyahu to free hostages
World News // 5 hours ago
20,000 march on Jerusalem to put pressure on Netanyahu to free hostages
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Nearly 20,000 demonstrators, including relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza, marched toward Jerusalem Saturday to put pressure on the Israeli government to step up efforts to free captives.
Russian Justice Ministry wants court to define LGBTQ 'movement' as extremist
World News // 1 day ago
Russian Justice Ministry wants court to define LGBTQ 'movement' as extremist
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Russian Ministry of Justice has filed a motion asking the nation's supreme court to label as extremist what the ministry characterizes as the "international LGBT public movement."
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
World News // 1 day ago
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Fighting raged in Gaza Friday as Israel bombed houses in Rafah while warning Palestinians who fled to the south that they must move again as Israel expands its ground attack to regions beyond north Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
'Scores' injured and killed in strike on U.N. school in Gaza
'Scores' injured and killed in strike on U.N. school in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement