Advertisement
World News
Nov. 18, 2023 / 2:16 PM

Hagafell will be site of impending volcanic eruption, Icelandic scientists predict

By Simon Druker
Experts at the Icelandic Meteorological Office installed DOAS measuring devices on Húsafell that measure sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere. Photo courtesy of Icelandic Meteorological Office
1 of 2 | Experts at the Icelandic Meteorological Office installed DOAS measuring devices on Húsafell that measure sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere. Photo courtesy of Icelandic Meteorological Office

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A "high likelihood of volcanic eruption continues" in Iceland, as major seismic activity continues to affect the small Nordic island nation.

"Seismicity related to the magma intrusion that formed suddenly a week ago remains high and constant," the Icelandic Meteorological Office said in a statement Saturday.

Advertisement

People living around Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano remain on high alert.

The island of 372,000 people has seen approximately 1,700 earthquakes over the previous 24 hours, with 1,000 of those recorded during the first 12 hours of that period.

The largest quake registered a magnitude of 3.0 near the mountain of Hagafell. The mountain is near the small town of Grindavik on Iceland's Southern Peninsula and approximately 35 miles southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

Iceland's civil defense officials last Saturday ordered the town's population to leave as a precaution.

Advertisement

Seismic activity and the ensuing magma intrusion were first discovered a week ago.

The largest movements in the magma intrusion are occurring north of Grindavík, near Hagafell, according to GPS data. Officials believe Hagafell is the "prime location" for a volcanic eruption should one occur.

"Subsidence over the magma intrusion remains active, although measurements show a slight slowdown from day to day," the meteorological office said in its statement

"Based on the interpretation of the latest data and model results, a volcanic eruption remains likely, with the highest likelihood of it starting north of Grindavík near Hagafell."

The country's public broadcaster has set up two live streams to watch the impending eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Scores' injured and killed in strike on U.N. school in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
'Scores' injured and killed in strike on U.N. school in Gaza
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A blast at a U.N. school in Gaza on Saturday potentially killed and injured dozens of people as the death toll in the enclave surpasses 12,000, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.
Liberia president George Weah concedes in tight run-off election
World News // 1 hour ago
Liberia president George Weah concedes in tight run-off election
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Liberia's incumbent President George Weah conceded late Friday after run-off election results showed the opposition candidate won by little more than a percentage point.
20,000 march on Jerusalem to put pressure on Netanyahu to free hostages
World News // 2 hours ago
20,000 march on Jerusalem to put pressure on Netanyahu to free hostages
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Nearly 20,000 demonstrators, including relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza, marched toward Jerusalem Saturday to put pressure on the Israeli government to step up efforts to free captives.
Russian Justice Ministry wants court to define LGBTQ 'movement' as extremist
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian Justice Ministry wants court to define LGBTQ 'movement' as extremist
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Russian Ministry of Justice has filed a motion asking the nation's supreme court to label as extremist what the ministry characterizes as the "international LGBT public movement."
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
World News // 1 day ago
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Fighting raged in Gaza Friday as Israel bombed houses in Rafah while warning Palestinians who fled to the south that they must move again as Israel expands its ground attack to regions beyond north Gaza.
South Korea allows autonomous robots to use sidewalks
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea allows autonomous robots to use sidewalks
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Beginning Friday, the South Korean government is allowing authorized autonomous robots to drive along the country's sidewalks.
U.S. sanctions individuals affiliated with Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions individuals affiliated with Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned individuals it said are tied to Iran-backed militia groups Kata'ib Hizballah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in Iraq.
India tunnel rescue stalls as specialized drill lifts off of ground
World News // 1 day ago
India tunnel rescue stalls as specialized drill lifts off of ground
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Efforts to rescue workers trapped inside a collapsed freeway tunnel under construction for nearly a week in India hit another snag on Friday when a specialized high-power drill stalled 72 feet into the debris.
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
World News // 1 day ago
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Pledges by the world's largest corporations to fight climate change frequently do not align with their lobbying efforts, with more than half of companies engaging in misleading practices known as "net zero greenwashing."
ECB calls for creation of 'European SEC' and capital market union
World News // 1 day ago
ECB calls for creation of 'European SEC' and capital market union
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- ECB President Christine Lagarde called Friday for a European Securities and Exchange Commission and the creation of a single capital market to help meet to costs of "deglobalization, depopulation and decarbonization."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement