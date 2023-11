1 of 2 | In general, Russian society is known to be virulently opposed to gay rights even in modern times. In St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2019, Russian LGBTQ activists took part in a memorial for murdered activist Elena Grigorieva, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds. On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Justice filed a motion asking the nation's supreme court to label today's LGBTQ "movement" as an extremist one. File Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Russian Ministry of Justice has filed a motion asking the nation's supreme court to label as extremist what the ministry characterizes as the "international LGBT public movement." Last year, the Russian government expanded its pre-existing ban on LQBTQ materials being shown to children with a law banning "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations," directed at anyone. Advertisement

The extremist label has been used as a pretext to crack down on dissent in Russia. In 2021, imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation as an extremist organization.

The Ministry of Justice said that what it characterizes as the "international LGBT movement," was responsible for inciting "social and religious discord."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Plenary session of the United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg that Russia had a "responsibility for the preservation of the world heritage and traditional values of Russia."