Russian artist sentenced to 7 years in prison for Ukraine war protest

By Clyde Hughes
A Russian court on Thursday sentenced artist Aleksandra "Sasha" Skochilenko to seven years in prison for protests against the Ukraine war. Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE
A Russian court on Thursday sentenced artist Aleksandra "Sasha" Skochilenko to seven years in prison for protests against the Ukraine war. Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Russian artist who admitted to passive acts to protest Moscow's war against Ukraine was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of "knowingly spreading false information about the Russian army."

The court found Aleksandra "Sasha" Skochilenko, 33, guilty of replacing five price tags in a local supermarket with pieces of paper urging shoppers to stop the war and resist propaganda on television in March 2022.

"How fragile must the prosecutor's belief in our state and society be, if he thinks that our statehood and public safety can be brought down by five pieces of paper," Skochilenko said.

Russian authorities have charged Skochilenko and hundreds of Russians for their small acts in opposition to the country's invasion of Ukraine under a new law at the time for supposedly spreading false information about the military.

The new law was adopted by Moscow after President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukrainian invasion.

The St. Petersburg-based artist has been detained in a Russian prison since April 2022. One of the replacement retail tags that got her in trouble read: "The Russian army bombed an art school in Mariupol. Around 400 people were hiding inside. My great grandfather did not fight in WWII for four years so that Russia could become a fascist state and attack Ukraine."

Her lawyer Yana Nepovinnova said Russian prosecutors struggled to convict her client under the new law, which was the reason the case stretched beyond one year.

"At first, the investigation took a long time," Nepovinnova said. "Prosecutors needed to find some evidence somewhere."

Skochilenko's lawyers had asked for an acquittal, arguing that she risks dying in prison due to a chronic illness.

Last month, a judge sentenced Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who protested the Ukrainian invasion on a live state news broadcast, to eight and a half years in prison in absentia last month while British-Russian activist Vladimir Kara-Murza received a 25-year sentence in April for publicly criticizing the war.

Ovsyannikova fled Russia with her daughter last year after escaping from house arrest.

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden approves U.S.-Philippines nuclear cooperation deal
World News // 17 minutes ago
President Joe Biden approves U.S.-Philippines nuclear cooperation deal
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday signed off on a peaceful uses of nuclear energy agreement with the Philippines, giving Secretary of State Antony Blinken the go-ahead to implement the agreeement.
Korean firm launches character-driven AI video generator
World News // 3 hours ago
Korean firm launches character-driven AI video generator
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading telecom operator KT has launched a video generator app that enables people to create videos with the help of tailormade AI characters.
German authorities raid 54 pro-Hezbollah sites in nationwide sting
World News // 4 hours ago
German authorities raid 54 pro-Hezbollah sites in nationwide sting
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- German authorities raided dozens of Islamic sites and facilities across the country on Thursday as part of a sting targeting proxies and other radicalized supporters of the militant group Hezbollah.
Finland closes Russian border crossings citing threat to public order and security
World News // 4 hours ago
Finland closes Russian border crossings citing threat to public order and security
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Finland Thursday decided to close its border with Russia beginning Saturday to stop Russian border guards from transporting undocumented migrants to the border crossings where they enter Finland illegally.
India tunnel collapse: Special drill arrives to create escape path for trapped workers
World News // 4 hours ago
India tunnel collapse: Special drill arrives to create escape path for trapped workers
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A specialty drilling machine flown into the mountainous region of Uttarakhand is now being used to drill through a collapsed tunnel to rescue dozens of trapped construction workers on Thursday.
U.N. calls for probe of breaches of humanitarian law in Israel-Hamas war
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. calls for probe of breaches of humanitarian law in Israel-Hamas war
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk called Thursday for an international investigation of allegations of serious violations of international law in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
WHO creates global commission to combat loneliness, social isolation
World News // 6 hours ago
WHO creates global commission to combat loneliness, social isolation
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced the launch of a three-year global initiative to combat loneliness as an urgent health issue, while aiming to promote social connectivity in communities around the world.
New museum in Seoul focuses on North Korean human rights
World News // 10 hours ago
New museum in Seoul focuses on North Korean human rights
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The first museum centering on North Korean human rights opened this week in Seoul, with an inaugural exhibition that highlights the authoritarian regime's heavy restrictions on freedom of expression.
China says it has launched super-fast 1TB-per-second Internet network
World News // 18 hours ago
China says it has launched super-fast 1TB-per-second Internet network
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- China launched an "ultra-high-speed next-generation" internet network linking Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou with the capability to transfer 1.2 terabytes of data per second.
U.N. Security Council adopts resolution for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. Security Council adopts resolution for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution Wednesday calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and safe passageways.
