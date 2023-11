A 74-year-old Colorado woman died Tuesday when a catamaran carrying tourists sank in the Bahamas (pictured). File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman died in the Bahamas Tuesday when a catamaran carrying at least 100 people sank offshore, according to the Royal Bahamian Police. Police said the vessel headed out from Paradise Island toward the area of Blue Lagoon Island at about 9:30 a.m. Advertisement

Video posted online showed the vessel taking on water and listing as passengers in life jackets tried to stay atop one side of the boat.

"It is reported that a half hour into the ride, the vessel experienced rough seas in the area, which resulted in the boat taking on water and becoming submerged," said Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

The rest of the passengers were safely rescued but the 74-year-old Broomfield, Colo., woman was unresponsive when she was pulled from the sinking vessel with other passengers.

CPR was attempted on the victim on a nearby dock, but resuscitation was unsuccessful.

All the other passengers were reported safe.

Suemayah Abu-Douleh, the Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. embassy, arrived on the scene and said the U.S. government was providing support.