Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas assault

1 of 3 | Yonathan Zeigen holds a poster of his mother Canadian-born peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, who was confirmed dead in the Hamas attack on Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The family of Israeli-Canadian peace activist, Vivian Silver, who was initially believed to have been kidnapped alongside hundreds of hostages during the Hamas-led raid into Southern Israel on Oct. 7, confirmed she was killed in the assault. On Monday Silver's son, Yonatan Zeigen, confirmed to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation that her remains had been identified at Kibbutz Be'eri, where about 120 other people were killed. Advertisement

Zeigan had previously told the CBC that he was in touch with his mother as the assault initially unfolded.

Silver -- born in Winnipeg, Canada, before immigrating to Israel -- was a founding member of the organization Women Wage Peace and was involved in helping Gaza residents get treatment in Israel. She was also a board member of the B'Tselem, the Israeli human rights organization that keeps records of human rights violations by the Israeli military.

"Our beloved friend, Vivian Silver, was murdered in her home at Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct. 7. Our hearts are shattered," Women Wage Peace posted to X Monday.

The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg mourned the loss of Silver.

"Vivian was a civilian brutally taken from her home, and now we know, from all of us, forever. She was a renowned pacifist who tirelessly advocated for peace and the improvement of the quality of life for the Palestinians," Jewish Federation of Winnipeg President Gustavo Zentner wrote on the Federation's Facebook page.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also mourned the loss.

"Vivian Silver, was a proud Israeli-Canadian and lifelong advocate for peace. I met her son in Tel Aviv, and he described her as kind, generous, and selfless. Canada hours her loss with him and her loved ones," Joly posted to X Monday.

The assault on Kibbutz Be'eri resulted in the deaths of about 120 members of the small community.

The death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 has surpassed 11,000, including at least 4,000 children, according to the local Ministry of Health.