Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM

Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas assault

By Patrick Hilsman
Yonathan Zeigen holds a poster of his mother Canadian-born peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, who was confirmed dead in the Hamas attack on Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
1 of 3 | Yonathan Zeigen holds a poster of his mother Canadian-born peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, who was confirmed dead in the Hamas attack on Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The family of Israeli-Canadian peace activist, Vivian Silver, who was initially believed to have been kidnapped alongside hundreds of hostages during the Hamas-led raid into Southern Israel on Oct. 7, confirmed she was killed in the assault.

On Monday Silver's son, Yonatan Zeigen, confirmed to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation that her remains had been identified at Kibbutz Be'eri, where about 120 other people were killed.

Advertisement

Zeigan had previously told the CBC that he was in touch with his mother as the assault initially unfolded.

Silver -- born in Winnipeg, Canada, before immigrating to Israel -- was a founding member of the organization Women Wage Peace and was involved in helping Gaza residents get treatment in Israel. She was also a board member of the B'Tselem, the Israeli human rights organization that keeps records of human rights violations by the Israeli military.

Related

"Our beloved friend, Vivian Silver, was murdered in her home at Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct. 7. Our hearts are shattered," Women Wage Peace posted to X Monday.

The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg mourned the loss of Silver.

"Vivian was a civilian brutally taken from her home, and now we know, from all of us, forever. She was a renowned pacifist who tirelessly advocated for peace and the improvement of the quality of life for the Palestinians," Jewish Federation of Winnipeg President Gustavo Zentner wrote on the Federation's Facebook page.

Advertisement

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also mourned the loss.

"Vivian Silver, was a proud Israeli-Canadian and lifelong advocate for peace. I met her son in Tel Aviv, and he described her as kind, generous, and selfless. Canada hours her loss with him and her loved ones," Joly posted to X Monday.

The assault on Kibbutz Be'eri resulted in the deaths of about 120 members of the small community.

The death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 has surpassed 11,000, including at least 4,000 children, according to the local Ministry of Health.

Latest Headlines

HRW: Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals should be investigated as war crimes
World News // 9 hours ago
HRW: Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals should be investigated as war crimes
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on Israel to end attacks on hospitals in Gaza, which it said should be investigated as war crimes.
Rescuers scramble to save workers trapped in Indian tunnel
World News // 8 hours ago
Rescuers scramble to save workers trapped in Indian tunnel
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rescue crews have made contact with stranded 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in India, and say they could reach them Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
World News // 11 hours ago
Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- One of Mexico's most prominent LGBTQ+ activists has been killed in an apparent knife attack in his home in the west-central state of Aguascalientes, the Mexican President announced Monday.
Nepal bans TikTok, citing damage to 'social harmony'
World News // 17 hours ago
Nepal bans TikTok, citing damage to 'social harmony'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The government of Nepal announced Monday it has banned the TikTok social media video app in the country, citing what it called its negative effect on the nation's "social harmony."
U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The director of the United Nations' humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip warned Monday that all of its operations will be shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel in the besieged enclave.
Samsung to offer real-time call translation on new phones
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung to offer real-time call translation on new phones
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced its next-generation smartphones will come equipped with a real-time call translation service called AI Live Translate Call.
Emirates orders 95 Boeing aircraft for $52 billion
World News // 1 day ago
Emirates orders 95 Boeing aircraft for $52 billion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Luxury carrier Emirates Monday exercised options that will see the airline acquire an additional 95 wide-body planes from Boeing to augment its fleet.
Ukrainian man jailed for life for providing Russia with missile coordinates for Kharkiv strike
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian man jailed for life for providing Russia with missile coordinates for Kharkiv strike
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being found guilty of treason for supplying information to Russian forces that led to a deadly cruise missile strike and other attacks on the city of Kharkiv.
Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
World News // 1 day ago
Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- In his first major cabinet reshuffle since becoming British prime minister, Rishi Sunak on Monday replaced his controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and brought back former PM David Cameron as foreign secretary.
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets hit two Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria in "defensive" airstrikes ordered by President Biden in response to a surge in attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq, the Pentagon said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
Ex-judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's sister, dead at 86
Ex-judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's sister, dead at 86
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement