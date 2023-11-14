Trending
Nov. 14, 2023 / 6:19 PM

Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza, say they have taken key militant sites

IDF also says it now controls coastal Al-Shati refugee camp

By Patrick Hilsman
Israeli forces bomb northern Gaza Strip (as seen from southern Israel on Thursday). The United Nations say northern Gaza now only has one functional hospital. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 6 | Israeli forces bomb northern Gaza Strip (as seen from southern Israel on Thursday). The United Nations say northern Gaza now only has one functional hospital. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Israel forces have pushed farther into Gaza, taking buildings belonging to the Hamas-led local government, including its Parliament building.

On Monday, images appeared online purporting to show Israeli soldiers holding the Israeli flag inside the Parliament.

Additionally, the Israeli military claims to have discovered an underground tunnel complex under what they characterize as a Hamas headquarters in Gaza.

The Israeli military also seized the Rantisi hospital, publishing a video of IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, showing seized weapons and claiming hostages were held in the facility.

Hagari showed the basement of the hospital, saying hostages had been held there. His purported evidence of hostages being held at the hospital has been called into question, though, because only a simple curtain was evidence. Also, a list he said contained the names of terrorists turned out to be a calendar in Arabic.

The Israeli military also said it took control of the coastal Al-Shati refugee camp on Tuesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said Hamas now is powerless in northern Gaza.

"I can tell you that in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas has lost control," Gallant said.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped in Gaza City and are "unable to move from the buildings where they are sheltering because or the presence of Israeli troops."

According to the Israeli Government, the number of soldiers killed in the Israeli incursions into Gaza has risen to 46.

Meanwhile, the United Nations says only one hospital in northern Gaza remains functioning. Medical staff are struggling to keep babies and critical patients alive.

According to the local Ministry of Health, the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 11,000.

