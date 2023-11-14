Trending
Nov. 14, 2023 / 4:16 AM

Rescue workers scramble to save workers trapped in Indian tunnel

By Mark Moran
Rescue crews in Uttarakhand state India will use heavy equipment to clear debris from the entrance to a tunnel where 40 workers are waiting to be rescued. The tunnel collapsed following a landslide Sunday. Photo by Sgt. Alexis Velez/PRNG/UPI
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rescue crews have made contact with 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in India, and say they could reach them Tuesday or Wednesday.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said national and state disaster relief teams were working together on rescue efforts.

"All the workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe and every effort is being made to get them out soon," a statement from his office said.

The tunnel collapsed Sunday morning in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand when crews, who were building the tunnel were trapped when part of it caved in due to a landslide.

Rescue workers have been able to provide the trapped men with food, water and oxygen while they try to free them via a pipeline that was originally installed to supply water to the tunnel for construction work.

The state government said Tuesday that rescue teams were "preparing to drill and insert a metal pipe of 900mm diameter in the part of the tunnel blocked by debris" to reach the workers. Rescuers hope the trapped men will be able to squeeze through the narrow pipe to safety.

The tunnel is part of the federal government's ambitious plan to improve highway connectivity to famous pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. The mountainous state, home to several Himalayan peaks and glaciers, also holds some of the holiest sites for Hindus.

The accident happened Sunday when part of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed while the workers were inside, trapping them about 200 meters from the opening, senior police official Arpan Yaduvanshi told BBC Hindi.

The collapse was likely due to a large landslide nearby that caused heavy debris and earth to fall on top of the tunnel and effectively sealing it, and cutting off oxygen supply to the workers.

Authorities said they were able to establish contact with the trapped workers on Sunday night with walkie-talkies.

Crews are bringing in heavy equipment to start digging through yards of debris that is covering the entrance to the tunnel before they can begin the rescue efforts.

