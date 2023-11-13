Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 6:40 PM

Nepal bans TikTok, citing damage to 'social harmony'

By Don Jacobson
A man uses TikTok on his phone in April. The government of Nepal announced Monday it has banned the TikTok social media video app in the country, citing what it called its negative effect on the nation's "social harmony." Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE
A man uses TikTok on his phone in April. The government of Nepal announced Monday it has banned the TikTok social media video app in the country, citing what it called its negative effect on the nation's "social harmony." Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The government of Nepal announced Monday it has banned the TikTok social media video app in the country, citing what it called its negative effect on the nation's "social harmony."

Nepal's Council of Ministers opted to make the move after concluding that "propaganda" carried on the platform is contrary to national interests, state television reported.

Advertisement

"There is continuous propaganda from TikTok that disturbs our family structure and social relations. To control this, it has been decided to shut down TikTok for the time being," said government spokesman and Communications Minister Rekha Sharma, adding that the national telecommunications authority had already begun preparations to block the app.

The impetus to ban the Chinese-owned short-form video app comes from an increase in "social, religious and communal relations activities" on the platform, the government said.

Related

Nepal's decision adds to a chorus of concerns raised misinformation circulating on social media, especially since the outbreak of Israeli-Hamas war last month.

On Oct. 19, the European Union asked TikTok and the Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to explain their efforts to combat disinformation related to the conflict, warning TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to step up moderation of content on the platform.

Advertisement

Citing the extensive use of TikTok by children, EU officials claimed that digitally altered videos carried on the platform relating to the massacre of hundreds of Israelis by Hamas terrorists at a music festival on Oct. 7 violated the EU law.

The city of New York in August banned TikTok from city-owned devices after determining it posed a security threat to its technical networks.

Last month, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called on the Biden administration to ban TikTok over what he called increased anti-Israel, pro-Hamas content on the platform.

Not everyone in Nepal was happy with the government's decision to ban TikTok, however.

Gagan Kumar Thapa, general minister of the opposition Nepali Congress Party, said that although some regulation of social media is necessary, apps should not be completely shuttered in the name of maintaining social harmony.

In a statement cited by Nepal Television, Thapa said government's actual intention with the move is to stifle "freedom of expression and personal freedom," adding, "The government should correct this step."

Latest Headlines

U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The director of the United Nations' humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip warned Monday that all of its operations will be shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel in the besieged enclave.
Samsung to offer real-time call translation on new phones
World News // 7 hours ago
Samsung to offer real-time call translation on new phones
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced its next-generation smartphones will come equipped with a real-time call translation service called AI Live Translate Call.
Emirates orders 95 Boeing aircraft for $52 billion
World News // 8 hours ago
Emirates orders 95 Boeing aircraft for $52 billion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Luxury carrier Emirates Monday exercised options that will see the airline acquire an additional 95 wide-body planes from Boeing to augment its fleet.
Ukrainian man jailed for life for providing Russia with missile coordinates for Kharkiv strike
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukrainian man jailed for life for providing Russia with missile coordinates for Kharkiv strike
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being found guilty of treason for supplying information to Russian forces that led to a deadly cruise missile strike and other attacks on the city of Kharkiv.
Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
World News // 10 hours ago
Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- In his first major cabinet reshuffle since becoming British prime minister, Rishi Sunak on Monday replaced his controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and brought back former PM David Cameron as foreign secretary.
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets hit two Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria in "defensive" airstrikes ordered by President Biden in response to a surge in attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq, the Pentagon said.
U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea updated their joint deterrence strategy against North Korea for the first time in a decade Monday, revising the plan to better respond to the North's missile and nuclear threats.
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
World News // 1 day ago
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters took the the streets in Madrid on Sunday against an amnesty deal with Catalan separatists that allows the acting prime minister to stay in power.
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
World News // 1 day ago
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Iceland's public broadcaster RUV, in partnership with the country's civil defense team, announced two live streams to watch the impending eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Gaza doctor: 'We need help, no one hears us'; hospitals face dire situation
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza doctor: 'We need help, no one hears us'; hospitals face dire situation
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Two of Gaza's top hospitals are facing a "catastrophic situation" with power outages and medication, food and water shortages as Israeli ground battles and air strikes continued Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement