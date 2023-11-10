Ukraine repels Russian assaults on Avdiivka; Polish truckers block border

The Ukrainian military says it repelled several assaults on the city of Avdiivka, shown here in August. File Photo by Alex Babenko/EPA-EFE

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued trying to seize the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka this week, with Ukrainian forces repelling several attacks, according to the general staff of the Ukrainian military. The general staff says the Russian military "does not stop trying to surround," Avdiivka and that Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults in the Avdiivka direction and 22 attacks in the area near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut. Advertisement

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has updated its enemy casualty figures number Friday, claiming nearly 310,000 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated," in a post on X. It is not clear if the figure is meant to reflect enemy casualties, killed and wounded, or enemy deaths.

Separately, the border between Ukraine and Poland was congested by thousands of trucks Friday, as Polish drivers upset with import policies blockaded the entry points into Poland, according to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"Currently, more than 20,000 vehicles are blocked on both sides. The economies of not only Ukraine or Poland, but also other countries that cannot transport goods and violate their contractual obligations suffer losses," Kubrakov said.

Ukrainian agricultural exports have caused a row with Poland, which faces pushback from its own agricultural sector, which feels threatened by the competition.

"Ukraine respects the right to protest and is ready for a constructive dialogue to resolve the situation. We have repeatedly emphasized this at all levels," the ministry said "at the same time, it should be noted that the blocking of the border by Polish protesters disrupts logistics routes,"

The British Ministry of Defense said Friday that a Russian missile that struck a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel in Odesa on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three, was likely an anti-radar AS-17 Krypton.

According to the Defense Ministry, the missile could have locked onto the civilian vessels radar when it was unable to find a military radar to lock onto.

"The AS-17 was likely being used to target Ukrainian military radars in the area. It is a realistic possibility the air launched AS-17 missile in the absence of a live military radar signature, locked onto the civilian ship's radar," the Defense Ministry said in an update posted to X Friday.