Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Ukraine repels Russian assaults on Avdiivka; Polish truckers block border

By Patrick Hilsman
The Ukrainian military says it repelled several assaults on the city of Avdiivka, shown here in August. File Photo by Alex Babenko/EPA-EFE
The Ukrainian military says it repelled several assaults on the city of Avdiivka, shown here in August. File Photo by Alex Babenko/EPA-EFE

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued trying to seize the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka this week, with Ukrainian forces repelling several attacks, according to the general staff of the Ukrainian military.

The general staff says the Russian military "does not stop trying to surround," Avdiivka and that Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults in the Avdiivka direction and 22 attacks in the area near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has updated its enemy casualty figures number Friday, claiming nearly 310,000 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated," in a post on X. It is not clear if the figure is meant to reflect enemy casualties, killed and wounded, or enemy deaths.

Separately, the border between Ukraine and Poland was congested by thousands of trucks Friday, as Polish drivers upset with import policies blockaded the entry points into Poland, according to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Related

"Currently, more than 20,000 vehicles are blocked on both sides. The economies of not only Ukraine or Poland, but also other countries that cannot transport goods and violate their contractual obligations suffer losses," Kubrakov said.

Advertisement

Ukrainian agricultural exports have caused a row with Poland, which faces pushback from its own agricultural sector, which feels threatened by the competition.

"Ukraine respects the right to protest and is ready for a constructive dialogue to resolve the situation. We have repeatedly emphasized this at all levels," the ministry said "at the same time, it should be noted that the blocking of the border by Polish protesters disrupts logistics routes,"

The British Ministry of Defense said Friday that a Russian missile that struck a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel in Odesa on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three, was likely an anti-radar AS-17 Krypton.

According to the Defense Ministry, the missile could have locked onto the civilian vessels radar when it was unable to find a military radar to lock onto.

"The AS-17 was likely being used to target Ukrainian military radars in the area. It is a realistic possibility the air launched AS-17 missile in the absence of a live military radar signature, locked onto the civilian ship's radar," the Defense Ministry said in an update posted to X Friday.

Latest Headlines

EU reaches provisional agreement on Nature Restoration Law
World News // 2 minutes ago
EU reaches provisional agreement on Nature Restoration Law
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- After intense negotiations Thursday night, the EU has reached a provisional agreement on the Nature Restoration Law that requires member states to restore at least 20% of environmentally degraded lands and seas by 2030.
British court rules Prince Harry, Elton John suit against Daily Mail publisher can go to trial
World News // 1 hour ago
British court rules Prince Harry, Elton John suit against Daily Mail publisher can go to trial
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A British judge on Friday cleared a privacy suit brought by Prince Harry, Elton John and four other high-profile figures against Associated Newspapers to proceed to trial.
Biden set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco
World News // 2 hours ago
Biden set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Friday that a high-stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in San Francisco.
The Philippines says Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannon at ship
World News // 3 hours ago
The Philippines says Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannon at ship
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Philippines said Friday that the Chinese Coast Guard fired a water cannon at one of its ships in the South China Sea heading to resupply one of its military outposts near a disputed reef.
Hamas accuses Israeli forces of targeting four Gaza hospitals
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas accuses Israeli forces of targeting four Gaza hospitals
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry said Friday that Israel bombed four hospitals, including the enclave's main Shifa medical center in Gaza City, injuring several people.
Indonesian hospital in Gaza running out of fuel, on the brink of shutting down
World News // 8 hours ago
Indonesian hospital in Gaza running out of fuel, on the brink of shutting down
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Indonesian hospital in Gaza has said it could shut as soon as today because it has nearly run out of fuel. It also suffered damage in a rocket strike, an Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman said.
Colombian kidnappers release father of U.K. footballer Luis Diaz
World News // 21 hours ago
Colombian kidnappers release father of U.K. footballer Luis Diaz
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Colombian National Liberation Army guerrillas have freed the abducted father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz after 13 days in captivity, according to local media and police sources.
Israel agrees to begin daily 4-hour humanitarian pauses in northern Gaza combat
World News // 1 day ago
Israel agrees to begin daily 4-hour humanitarian pauses in northern Gaza combat
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday that Israel has agreed to daily 4-hour humanitarian pauses in combat in northern Gaza.
Climate study: October 2023 bookends hottest 12 months in recorded history
World News // 1 day ago
Climate study: October 2023 bookends hottest 12 months in recorded history
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Man-made climate change helped push global temperatures to a new 12-month record, making November 2022 through October 2023 the hottest since records began and impacting 90% of Earth's population.
Catholic Church allows transgender baptisms on condition of avoiding scandal
World News // 1 day ago
Catholic Church allows transgender baptisms on condition of avoiding scandal
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Catholic Church will allow transgender adults to be baptized under the same terms as any other person eligible to receive the sacrament, according to a major new religious doctrine issued by the Vatican.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
Catholic Church allows transgender baptisms on condition of avoiding scandal
Catholic Church allows transgender baptisms on condition of avoiding scandal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement