Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role

Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, 46, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino and former head of women's wear at Gucci, died suddenly, just nine days after starting his new role. Photo courtesy Alessio Bolzoni/Moschino

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino and former head of women's wear at Gucci, died suddenly, just nine days after starting his new role. Renne, 46, started with Moschino on Nov. 1, succeeding Jeremy Scott, who headed the brand for 10 years. Renne's first collection was to debut for Fall/Winter 2024 during Milan Fashion Week in February. Advertisement

It is unclear what caused his death.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can't believe what happened," Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino's parent company Aeffe SpA, said.

"With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends."

Ferretti announced Renne as Moschino's new creative director on Oct. 16, saying Renne has an "extremely sophisticated vision of fashion's power to create a living dialogue with the world around us."

"He is a brilliant designer, and a special human being: Franco (Moschino) used to say that bad manners are the only true bad taste and getting to know Davide I have been struck not only by his obvious talent but by his kindness, his sensibility," Ferretti said. "We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moschino, a global House with an Italian heart, and a truly unique DNA in the luxury industry."