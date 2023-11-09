Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli infantry engaged in a 10-hour ground and underground battle overnight in the west Jabaliya district of northern Gaza capturing a Hamas stronghold called "Outpost 17," military authorities said Thursday.
Troops of the Nahal Infantry Brigade completed the takeover of the outpost after fierce fighting in which they killed dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, seized weapons and uncovered tunnel shafts, including one near a kindergarten leading to an extensive tunnel network, Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.