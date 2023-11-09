Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 8:41 AM

EU legal adviser recommends revisiting case on $13.9B of Apple's Irish back taxes

By Paul Godfrey
Apple may have to repay billions in back taxes after a top legal counsel to the European Union's highest court said Thursday it should reverse a 2020 appeal ruling that tax breaks Ireland offered the U.S. tech giant were legal. File Photo by John Angelillo
Apple may have to repay billions in back taxes after a top legal counsel to the European Union's highest court said Thursday it should reverse a 2020 appeal ruling that tax breaks Ireland offered the U.S. tech giant were legal. File Photo by John Angelillo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Apple may have to repay $13.9 in back taxes after a top legal counsel to the European Union's highest court said Thursday it should reverse a 2020 appeal ruling that tax breaks Ireland gave the U.S. tech giant to headquarter its European business in Cork were legal.

Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella at the Court of Justice said a series of legal mistakes meant the case needed to be revisited due to failures to correctly assess "the substance and consequences of certain methodological errors that, according to the Commission decision, vitiated the tax rulings".

Advertisement

He said the judgment should be set aside and referred the case back to the General Court for a new decision. Pitruzzella's opinion is not binding but the court usually follows the legal advice of advocate generals.

An Apple spokesman responded to the recommendation saying the initial ruling made it "very clear that Apple received no selective advantage and no state aid" and that the company believes the ruling should be upheld.

Related

Irish Finance Minister Michael McGarth said his department would consider Pitruzella's opinion "in detail" but stood by its ruling that Apple had paid sufficient tax.

Advertisement

"It has always been, and remains, Ireland's position that the correct amount of Irish tax was paid and that Ireland provided no state aid to Apple," McGarth said.

The row goes back to 2016 when the European Commission won a case alleging that the ultra-low rate at which Apple was taxed in Ireland broke state aid and anti-trust laws by allowing the tech-giant to book all EU earnings to its Irish "shell" operation, thereby avoiding paying tax on sales in the EU.

Apple and Ireland mounted a successful appeal with the General Court ruling there was insufficient evidence to prove Apple breached EU competition rules.

The commission originally brought the case after a two-year investigation begun in 2014 that alleged tax arrangements Dublin agreed with Apple in 1991 and 2007 "substantially and artificially lowered" the taxes Apple paid in a fashion that bore no relation to the state of the country's economy.

The deals slashed Apple's effective corporate tax to just 0.005% in 2014, down from 1% in 2003, or $50 for every $1 million in profit, leading EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager to argue Ireland had provided unlawful subsidies by allowing it to pay substantially less tax than its competitors over an extended period.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli infantry engaged in a 10-hour ground and underground battle overnight in the west Jabaliya district of northern Gaza, capturing a Hamas stronghold called "Outpost 17," military authorities said Thursday.
Blinken: U.S. concerned over 'growing and dangerous' Russia-North Korea connection
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken: U.S. concerned over 'growing and dangerous' Russia-North Korea connection
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a matter of "profound concern" and warned that Moscow is providing military assistance to Pyongyang.
Germany bans support for Hamas
World News // 4 hours ago
Germany bans support for Hamas
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Germany has announced a total ban on activity by Hamas and groups that support it, and will dissolve a group that was responsible for a celebration of the terror group's surprise attack of Israel Oct. 7.
Health officials battle bedbug infestations in South Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
Health officials battle bedbug infestations in South Korea
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Health officials in Seoul are battling bedbug infestations reported across South Korea, and have set aside 500 million won ($383,000) and a response team to battle the blood sucking insects.
U.S. launches 2nd round of airstrikes on Iran-backed weapons storage facility
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. launches 2nd round of airstrikes on Iran-backed weapons storage facility
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. warplanes struck a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militant groups responsible for drone and rocket attacks on American troops over the past three weeks, the Pentagon said.
Israel's Mossad says it helped thwart planned Hezbollah synagogue attacks in Brazil
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel's Mossad says it helped thwart planned Hezbollah synagogue attacks in Brazil
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's intelligence agency Mossad confirmed Wednesday it helped Brazilian federal police thwart a Hezbollah attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in Brazil that included synagogues.
European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin process to join EU
World News // 20 hours ago
European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin process to join EU
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission has recommended that the European Union consider "ascension negotiations" for Ukraine and Moldova's eventual entry into the E.U., in a report published Wednesday.
Committee to Protect Journalists says 39 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war
World News // 22 hours ago
Committee to Protect Journalists says 39 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday that the one month since the start of Israel's war with Hamas has been the deadliest for journalists since it began gathering data in 1992.
Israel allows thousands more civilians in Gaza to flee 'fierce combat zone' in the north
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel allows thousands more civilians in Gaza to flee 'fierce combat zone' in the north
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Israel opened an evacuation corridor for Gaza civilians for a fourth straight day to move to the southern end of the territory and away from military operations to root out Hamas and destroy its infrastructure.
EU: Global temperature anomalies set 2023 on track to be warmest on record
World News // 23 hours ago
EU: Global temperature anomalies set 2023 on track to be warmest on record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Global "surface air temperature anomalies" produced the warmest October on record with the result that 2023 is on track to be Earth's warmest ever year, the European Union's climate change service said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
State rests its case in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud trial
State rests its case in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud trial
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement