European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin process to join EU

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday recommended that the European Union consider "accession negotiations" for Ukraine and Moldova's eventual entry into the EU, in a report published Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine had met 90% of the goals that were laid out by the commission last year for it to join the bloc. Advertisement

"Ukraine continues to face tremendous hardship and tragedy provoked by Russia's war of aggression. And yet, Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country, even as they are fighting a war that is existential for them," von der Leyen posted on X Wednesday.

During a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, von der Leyen told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that despite "fighting an existential war" Ukraine had reached many of the milestones set out by the EU including "reforming your justice system, curbing oligarchs' grip, talking money laundering, and much more."

Zelensky welcomed the development in a post on X Wednesday.

"This is a strong and historic step that paves the way to a stronger EU with Ukraine as its member," Zelensky said.

"I thank the EU and personally Ursula von der Leyen for supporting Ukraine on our road to the EU. Ukraine continues on its reform path and looks forward to European Council's decision in December."

Von Der Leyen said that while "Moldova is not facing a kinetic war," it faces "disruptions and blackmail related to its energy system."

Von der Leyen also praised Moldova for implementing reforms, including reform to the judiciary and increased efforts against organized crime and corruption, and said "the commission recommends that the Council opens accession negotiations."

The commission said it recommended accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina "once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved."

While von der Leyen praised the main government of Bosnia and Herzegovina for fighting organized crime, terrorism and corruption, she criticized the semi-autonomous ethic-Serb-dominated Republika Srpska for adopting unconstitutional laws and suggested the nation would need to conform to more standards to begin accession negotiations.

Additionally, the commission recommended that Georgia receive candidate status as it awaits steps toward reform by its government.

"The college fully supports the genuine aspirations of the overwhelming majority of its citizens to join the European Union," von der Leyen said. "These aspirations need to be better mirrored by the authorities who should engage more with the opposition and civil society on matters of national interest."