Committee to Protect Journalists says 39 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday that the one month since the start of Israel's war with Hamas has been the deadliest for journalists since it began gathering data in 1992. The New York-based NGO said at least 39 journalists have been killed since the conflict began on Oct.7 including 34 Palestinians in Gaza. Advertisement

Four of the journalists killed in the war were Israelis killed by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, while another Lebanese journalist was killed while working near Lebanon-Israel border.

Eight of the journalists who were killed in Gaza worked for what CPJ said were Hamas-affiliated outlets.

"Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict in the face of an Israeli ground assault on Gaza City, devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, and extensive power outages," CPJ said in a statement.

Eight journalists were reported injured, three were missing and nine were arrested.

CPJ said it's investigating all reports of journalists killed, injured or missing in the war.

"CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," said CPJ's Sherif Mansour in a statement. "Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit."

Last week, Reporters Without Borders filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court alleging that journalists killed during the Israel-Gaza war were victims of war crimes.

Citing nine deaths, including eight Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza and one Israeli journalist covering a Hamas attack on his kibbutz it said the recurring and serious nature of the war crimes targeting journalists calls for a "priority investigation" by the ICC.