Nov. 8, 2023 / 4:09 PM

Israel's Mossad says it helped thwart planned Hezbollah synagogue attacks in Brazil

By Doug Cunningham
Hezbollah militants long have battled Israeli forces in Lebanon (such as in 2021, pictured). On Wednesday, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad confirmed it helped Brazilian federal police thwart a Hezbollah attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in that South American nation. File Photo by Jamal Eddine/UPI
1 of 3 | Hezbollah militants long have battled Israeli forces in Lebanon (such as in 2021, pictured). On Wednesday, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad confirmed it helped Brazilian federal police thwart a Hezbollah attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in that South American nation. File Photo by Jamal Eddine/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's intelligence agency Mossad confirmed Wednesday it helped Brazilian federal police thwart a Hezbollah attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in Brazil that included synagogues.

A Mossad statement from Israel's Prime Minister's Office said, "The Brazilian security services, together with the Mossad and its partners in the Israeli security community, alongside additional international security and enforcement agencies, have foiled a terrorist attack in Brazil, which had been planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directed and financed by the Iranian regime. This was an extensive network that operated in additional countries."

That statement thanked the Brazilian security services for "the arrest of a terrorist cell that was operated by Hezbollah in order to carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil."

A Brazilian federal police statement said, "Federal police officers served two temporary arrest warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants, issued by the Judicial Subsection of Belo Horizonte, in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and the Federal District."

The police said these actions were taken "with the aim of interrupting preparatory acts of terrorism and obtaining evidence of possible recruitment of Brazilians to carry out extremist acts in the country."

"The recruiters and those they recruit will face charges of creating or belonging to a terrorist organization and carrying out preparations for acts of terrorism, carrying a potential maximum sentence ... of 15 and a half years in prison," police said in a statement.

Two of the arrested men are suspected of links to the Lebanese Hezbollah group and were allegedly involved in planning an attack in Brazil.

One of those men was arrested at Brazil's international airport in Guarulhos, São Paulo, after flying in from Lebanon.

According to CNN Brazil, federal police there believe the man was there to pass on information to an alleged partner in the planned attacks focusing on Jewish communty buildings.

The plan included attacking synagogues in Brazil, according to Rio's O Globo newspaper.

Israel's Prime Minister's office statement added, "Given the backdrop of the war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime are continuing to operate around the world in order to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets."

Latest Headlines

European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin process to join EU
World News // 5 hours ago
European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin process to join EU
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission has recommended that the European Union consider "ascension negotiations" for Ukraine and Moldova's eventual entry into the E.U., in a report published Wednesday.
Committee to Protect Journalists says 39 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war
World News // 7 hours ago
Committee to Protect Journalists says 39 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday that the one month since the start of Israel's war with Hamas has been the deadliest for journalists since it began gathering data in 1992.
Israel allows thousands more civilians in Gaza to flee 'fierce combat zone' in the north
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel allows thousands more civilians in Gaza to flee 'fierce combat zone' in the north
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Israel opened an evacuation corridor for Gaza civilians for a fourth straight day to move to the southern end of the territory and away from military operations to root out Hamas and destroy its infrastructure.
EU: Global temperature anomalies set 2023 on track to be warmest on record
World News // 8 hours ago
EU: Global temperature anomalies set 2023 on track to be warmest on record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Global "surface air temperature anomalies" produced the warmest October on record with the result that 2023 is on track to be Earth's warmest ever year, the European Union's climate change service said Wednesday.
Amid shortages in war-torn Gaza, doctors perform surgery with no anesthesia
World News // 13 hours ago
Amid shortages in war-torn Gaza, doctors perform surgery with no anesthesia
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- As conditions become more dire in Gaza amid Israel's war on Hamas, doctors say they have resorted to performing emergency surgeries without anesthesia.
G7 foreign ministers call for 'urgent' humanitarian pause in Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
G7 foreign ministers call for 'urgent' humanitarian pause in Gaza
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan issued a statement Wednesday calling for "humanitarian pauses" in Israel's military offensive against Gaza to allow aid in, civilians to move and the freeing of hostages.
Israelis, women increasingly arming themselves in wake of Hamas attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Israelis, women increasingly arming themselves in wake of Hamas attack
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israelis, and a rising number of women, are arming themselves with guns and learning martial arts in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attack.
Russia uses Latin America to spread disinformation, State Department warns
World News // 1 day ago
Russia uses Latin America to spread disinformation, State Department warns
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department says the Russian government is coordinating a well-funded disinformation campaign targeting Latin America and has identified a number of linked entities.
U.N. pleads for Gaza access; Netanyahu offers 'tactical little pauses' but no cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. pleads for Gaza access; Netanyahu offers 'tactical little pauses' but no cease-fire
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested Israel may govern Gaza for an "indefinite period" as the death toll in war has reached more than 10,000 people since a surprise attack in Israel by Hamas Oct. 7.
Israel says 'thousands' of Palestinians in Gaza on move southward
World News // 1 day ago
Israel says 'thousands' of Palestinians in Gaza on move southward
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israel said Tuesday that thousands of Palestinians in Gaza moved toward southern areas to avoid the deadly ongoing warfare between Israel and Hamas militants.
