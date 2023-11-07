Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 6:34 PM

Israelis, women increasingly arming themselves in wake of Hamas attack

By Sheri Walsh
An Israeli Jewish woman attends a handgun training session Monday at the Caliber 3 Counter Terror and Security Academy in Gush Etzion, West Bank. Israelis are rushing to obtain gun licenses following the October 7 Hamas massacre along the Gaza border. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 7 | An Israeli Jewish woman attends a handgun training session Monday at the Caliber 3 Counter Terror and Security Academy in Gush Etzion, West Bank. Israelis are rushing to obtain gun licenses following the October 7 Hamas massacre along the Gaza border. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israelis, and a rising number of women, are arming themselves with guns and learning martial arts in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attack.

According to Caliber 3, Israel's largest counter-terror and defense-training school, there has been a huge spike as double -- or even triple -- the number of women seek guns and training.

Advertisement

"On Oct. 7, we saw that people with weapons at home saved their families," said Sharon Gat, Caliber 3 school leader. "Since Oct. 7, many women have been coming to Caliber 3 to get licenses and train. They're doing it because a lot of women go out alone, live alone, or are at home alone while their husbands are away."

In addition to seeking guns and training, a rising number of Israelis are also attending krav maga self defense classes to learn martial arts.

Advertisement

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, and more than 240 were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials. The Ministry of Health in Ramallah says more than 10,000 Palestinians have died during Israel's military campaign in response to the attacks.

While more Israelis -- who have never served in the Israel Defense Forces -- purchase guns, Gat believes the safety risk of public gun ownership in Israel is not as high as it is in the United States.

"Israel is doing it logically with background checks, so that it doesn't give guns to people with criminal or terrorist pasts or people with mental health issues," he said. "Anyone who is fit to own a gun has to undergo a day of training and repeat it once a year."

One day after the Oct. 7 attack, and Israel's declaration of war with Hamas, the country's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir issued a directive to arm more civilians with firearms.

"Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation, in order to allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves," Gvir wrote Oct. 8, in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

The emergency operation expedited the process to get guns into the hands of Israeli citizens within a week, by allowing a phone interview instead of a physical interview. It also allowed citizens to purchase 100 bullets instead of 50, and waived expired gun permits.

Typically, an application for a gun license in Israel requires a medical exam, residency for at least three years, and a minimum age of 27 if the applicant has not served in the army.

Even before last month's attack, gun ownership in Israel had been on the rise amid surging violence between Palestinians and Israelis. Following an attack in January that killed nine people, Netanyahu faced criticism for failing to protect Israelis.

"I blame the prime minister. He's in charge of the army, security. I blame them," Shimon Mizrahi said.

Earlier this year, Israeli gun ownership stood at 2% of the population compared to about 30% in the United States.

In September, Israeli police were already urging the public to carry guns during Yom Kippur.

"We reiterate the call of the chief of police and the head of operations and call on the public to carry weapons and be trained in their use when necessary, to bear their weapons during these days, even in places of prayer and family entertainment," Israeli police spokesperson Eli Levi said in a statement.

Advertisement

"In the current situation, people feel a lack of security," Gat said Monday. "After what we saw on Oct. 7, there is no choice for Israel but to make sure that every family has a weapon and can defend itself."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russia uses Latin America to spread disinformation, State Department warns
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia uses Latin America to spread disinformation, State Department warns
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department says the Russian government is coordinating a well-funded disinformation campaign targeting Latin America and has identified a number of linked entities.
U.N. pleads for Gaza access; Netanyahu offers 'tactical little pauses' but no cease-fire
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. pleads for Gaza access; Netanyahu offers 'tactical little pauses' but no cease-fire
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested Israel may govern Gaza for an "indefinite period" as the death toll in war has reached more than 10,000 people since a surprise attack in Israel by Hamas Oct. 7.
Israel says 'thousands' of Palestinians in Gaza on move southward
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel says 'thousands' of Palestinians in Gaza on move southward
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israel said Tuesday that thousands of Palestinians in Gaza moved toward southern areas to avoid the deadly ongoing warfare between Israel and Hamas militants.
Charles III unveils government policy priorities in first king's speech in 70 years
World News // 7 hours ago
Charles III unveils government policy priorities in first king's speech in 70 years
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- King Charles III outlined the nation's policy priorities before the British Parliament on Tuesday, emphasizing a renewed focus on strengthening criminal justice laws and expanding clean energy initiatives.
North Korea may turn to Russia to expand nuclear arsenal, U.S. expert warns
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea may turn to Russia to expand nuclear arsenal, U.S. expert warns
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- North Korea has given up on diplomatic relations with the United States and may use stronger ties with Russia to give a dangerous boost to its nuclear weapons program, a top American scientist warned Tuesday.
French financial authorities probe drug gaint Sanofi over financial reporting irregularities
World News // 8 hours ago
French financial authorities probe drug gaint Sanofi over financial reporting irregularities
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- French drug giant Sanofi is under investigation by judicial authorities for allegedly putting out false financial reporting statements, possibly to manipulate the market.
Russia withdraws from key European arms control treaty; NATO suspends participation
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia withdraws from key European arms control treaty; NATO suspends participation
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Russia has finalized its withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, declaring the Cold War-era agreement null and void on Tuesday more than a decade after the Kremlin suspended the accord.
Three killed in China gymnasium roof collapse amid snow warning
World News // 11 hours ago
Three killed in China gymnasium roof collapse amid snow warning
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Three youth died in a northeastern China gymnasium on Monday night after its roof collapsed during a heavy snow warning in the area.
IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
World News // 1 day ago
IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Monday it has encircled Gaza City, the most densely populated area of the Gaza Strip, cutting it off from the rest of the Palestinian enclave as its ground incursion against Hamas continued.
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
World News // 1 day ago
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike from her Tehran prison cell Monday where she is serving a 10-year sentence to protest authorities' neglect of sick inmates and mandatory hijab-wearing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
5 candidates to participate in third Republican primary debate
5 candidates to participate in third Republican primary debate
Russia withdraws from key European arms control treaty; NATO suspends participation
Russia withdraws from key European arms control treaty; NATO suspends participation
Once high flying WeWork crashes in bankruptcy
Once high flying WeWork crashes in bankruptcy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement