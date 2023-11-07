Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 4:48 AM

Death toll mounts, Israel could govern Gaza 'indefinitely'

By Mark Moran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel could govern Gaza for an 'indefinite period' following the ongoing war with Hamas. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel could govern Gaza for an 'indefinite period' following the ongoing war with Hamas. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested Israel may govern Gaza for an "indefinite period" as the death toll in war has reached more than 10,000 people since a surprise shelling of Israel by Hamas Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

Netanyahu made his comments during an interview with ABC News.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden has previously said it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza, and Biden has called for a "humanitarian pause" in the violence. Interviewer David Muir asked Netanyahu who should govern Gaza when the fighting ends.

Given the current tensions, there seems to be no end in sight. Netanyahu has rejected calls for a cease fire from Biden and other world leaders.

Related

"Those who don't want to continue the way of Hamas ... It certainly is not - I think Israel will, for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have it," Netanyahu said in the interview. "When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine."

Advertisement

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said last month that one key objective of Israel's military campaign was to sever "Israel's responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip" and establish a "new security reality for the citizens of Israel."

The U.S. has also said the Palestinian Authority, which administers the West Bank, could oversee Gaza while others have suggested a consortium of Arab states could do the job collectively.

U.S. national security council spokesperson John Kirby said no matter who takes charge, Hamas can't be in control of Gaza anymore.

"We are having conversations with our Israeli counterparts about what governance in Gaza should look like post-conflict and I don't believe that any solutions have been settled upon one way or the other," Kirby said.

Despite calls for a humanitarian cease fire, the violence has continued unabated with deadly and disastrous consequences. The U.N. chief said Gaza is "becoming a graveyard for children."

Latest Headlines

IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
World News // 20 hours ago
IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Monday it has encircled Gaza City, the most densely populated area of the Gaza Strip, cutting it off from the rest of the Palestinian enclave as its ground incursion against Hamas continued.
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
World News // 18 hours ago
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike from her Tehran prison cell Monday where she is serving a 10-year sentence to protest authorities' neglect of sick inmates and mandatory hijab-wearing.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese visits Xi Jinping in Beijing amid thawing relations
World News // 21 hours ago
Australian PM Anthony Albanese visits Xi Jinping in Beijing amid thawing relations
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, indicating a thaw in the relationship between the two countries.
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A criminal investigation is underway in Ukraine into a missile strike on an outdoor military awards ceremony held in a village near the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed at least 19 soldiers
South Korea plans to launch first military reconnaissance satellite this month
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea plans to launch first military reconnaissance satellite this month
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea will send its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on Nov. 30, defense officials confirmed on Monday, amid reports that North Korea is moving ahead with plans for its own spy satellite.
Erdogan condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza as tensions escalate amid war with Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Erdogan condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza as tensions escalate amid war with Hamas
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's continued bombardment of Gaza a day after Turkey recalled its ambassador and suspended talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
World News // 1 day ago
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters have upped their pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down for a lack of readiness on Oct. 7 when a surprise attack by Hamas killed thousands in Israel.
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited former President Donald Trump to visit his country to make good on a claim he could end the war with Russia.
Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Taiwan published the diaries of former Republic of China leader Chiang Kai-shek as a form of "social reconciliation and progress" following a protracted legal battle for their return from the United States.
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
World News // 1 day ago
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Protests in cities across the world continued for the fifth straight weekend as Israel's war on Hamas, the Palestinian militia it views as a terrorist organization, continues to rage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement