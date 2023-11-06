Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line

A criminal investigation is underway in Ukraine into a missile strike on its 128th Mountain Assault Brigade at an awards event near the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed at least 19 soldiers and injured dozens, including some civilians. Photo courtesy 128th Mountain Assault Brigade/Facebook

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine launched a criminal investigation into a Russian missile strike on an outdoor military awards ceremony held in a village near the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed at least 19 soldiers and injured dozens, including some civilians. Calling it an "avoidable tragedy," President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address Sunday, promised to get to the bottom of Friday's strike on the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade who had gathered to mark Artillery Day. Advertisement

"It is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has reported to me on the measures taken to clarify all the circumstances of what happened, who was specifically involved, and what orders were given. Criminal proceedings have been initiated in response to this tragedy," said Zelensky.

"The main thing is to establish the complete truth about what happened and prevent such incidents from happening again."

Zelensky said he was baffled as to what went wrong because all servicemen in the combat zone in range of enemy air reconnaissance and fire knew the drill for operating in the open and how to stay safe.

Advertisement

"The investigation must provide honest answers to the families of the fallen soldiers and the society about how this tragedy occurred and whether any improper orders were issued," he added.

However, Zelensky appeared to place part of the blame on negligence he said was a hangover from the Soviet-era and "terrible" bureaucracy that was holding back Ukraine and "many in our defense forces from realizing their potential correctly and effectively."

There has also been widespread anger expressed by military personnel and the public at the brigade's leadership on social media for holding the event in the village of Zarichne so close to the front line.

The Defense Ministry has yet to officially comment, but the 128th brigade confirmed the death toll in a social media post Monday saying it had lost some of its top men.

"Our best fighters died. We express our sincere condolences to their loved ones and promise to take revenge for our comrades," the brigade wrote.

Zaporizhzhia governor Viktor Mykyta declared three days' official mourning Monday in memory of those killed from the brigade -- which originates from Zaporizhzhia -- with state flags at half-mast, a minute's silence each morning at 9:00 a.m. and religious services will be held in churches of various denominations across the region.