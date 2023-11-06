Trending
World News
Nov. 6, 2023 / 8:42 AM

IDF says it captured Hamas compound, announces 4-hour pause to allow evacuations

By Paul Godfrey
An Israeli soldier walks past a destroyed Jewish home in the Jewish community of Kfar Azza on Sunday, November 5, 2023. This community is close to the border with the Gaza Strip and on October 7, 2023 the Hamas terrorists infiltrated here and killed some 59 Israelis. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 4 | An Israeli soldier walks past a destroyed Jewish home in the Jewish community of Kfar Azza on Sunday, November 5, 2023. This community is close to the border with the Gaza Strip and on October 7, 2023 the Hamas terrorists infiltrated here and killed some 59 Israelis. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces operating deep inside Gaza said they captured a Hamas compound housing observation posts, training facilities and underground "terror" tunnels, killing several of the group's fighters battles overnight.

Troops took the compound at the end of a day of intense offensive action in which Israeli forces struck targets from the air, sea and land, which it said killed several Hamas commanders, including Jamal Mussa who the IDF said was responsible for the organization's special security operations.

Mussa was killed in one of more than 450 airstrikes by IDF fighter jets on Hamas tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and other targets.

IDF naval assets hit Hamas command centers, anti-tank launch posts and additional observation posts while IDF soldiers engaged in ground battles in which Hamas battalion commanders were subsequently killed.

The IDF said the actions were all intelligence-led, based on information from the Israel Securities Authority and its own intelligence gathering.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the death toll had risen to 10,022, including, 4,104 children, since the start of the fighting that followed an Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 people in Israel.

The health ministry said Monday that eight Palestinians had been killed in attacks on a pair of hospitals in Gaza City.

Following 24 hours of consistent attacks, Israel announced another four-hour pause in the fighting Monday morning to allow civilians to safely evacuate to the southern end of Gaza.

"Today the IDF will once again allow passage on the Salah al-Din Road [linking the north of the strip with the south] between 10:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m.," IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

"For your safety, take this next opportunity to move south beyond Wadi Gaza. If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions."

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Air Force successfully completed an airdrop of badly needed medical supplies Sunday night to its field hospital in Gaza.

"This is our duty to help the wounded and injured who are suffering as a result of the war on Gaza. Jordan will remain the supporter and closest supporter of our Palestinian brothers," King Abdullah II posted on X, along with photos of crates draped with the Jordanian flag being loaded onto a military transport aircraft.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese visits Xi Jinping in Beijing amid thawing relations
World News // 1 hour ago
Australian PM Anthony Albanese visits Xi Jinping in Beijing amid thawing relations
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, indicating a thaw in the relationship between the two countries.
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A criminal investigation is underway in Ukraine into a missile strike on an outdoor military awards ceremony held in a village near the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed at least 19 soldiers
South Korea plans to launch first military reconnaissance satellite this month
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea plans to launch first military reconnaissance satellite this month
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea will send its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on Nov. 30, defense officials confirmed on Monday, amid reports that North Korea is moving ahead with plans for its own spy satellite.
Erdogan condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza as tensions escalate amid war with Hamas
World News // 15 hours ago
Erdogan condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza as tensions escalate amid war with Hamas
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's continued bombardment of Gaza a day after Turkey recalled its ambassador and suspended talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
World News // 16 hours ago
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters have upped their pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down for a lack of readiness on Oct. 7 when a surprise attack by Hamas killed thousands in Israel.
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited former President Donald Trump to visit his country to make good on a claim he could end the war with Russia.
Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
World News // 17 hours ago
Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Taiwan published the diaries of former Republic of China leader Chiang Kai-shek as a form of "social reconciliation and progress" following a protracted legal battle for their return from the United States.
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
World News // 18 hours ago
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Protests in cities across the world continued for the fifth straight weekend as Israel's war on Hamas, the Palestinian militia it views as a terrorist organization, continues to rage.
18-hour armed standoff at Hamburg Airport ends peacefully, child uninjured
World News // 20 hours ago
18-hour armed standoff at Hamburg Airport ends peacefully, child uninjured
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- An armed standoff between German police and a man who took his 4-year-old daughter hostage ended peacefully Sunday about 18 hours after the man drove his vehicle onto a Hamburg Airport tarmac.
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
World News // 22 hours ago
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian leaders.
