Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned remarks from an Israeli politician who called dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza "one of the possibilities" in handling the conflict.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms the extremist statements issued by a minister in the Israeli occupation government regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged Gaza Strip, which shows the penetration of extremism and brutality among members of the Israeli government," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in its statement.