Advertisement
World News
Nov. 5, 2023 / 4:26 PM

Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness

By Mark Moran
Israeli protesters call for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem and the immediate release of Hamas held hostages on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
1 of 4 | Israeli protesters call for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem and the immediate release of Hamas held hostages on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets and upped their pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down for his administration's lack of readiness on Oct. 7 when a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas killed thousands of Israelis, and for his handling of the hostage crisis that has followed.

Police forcibly restrained hundreds of protesters who pushed through security barriers waving blue and white Israeli flags, chanting "jail now!" outside Netanyahu's residence on Saturday.

Advertisement

Demonstrators gathered in American cities including New York and Washington, and also in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara and others to call for a cease-fire amid a rising Palestinian civilian death toll.

Thousands of protesters, including friends and relatives of the Israeli hostages gathered in Tel Aviv and chanted "bring them home now."

Related

"I expect and demand from my government, think out of the box," said Hadas Kalderon, who said five members of her family were among those who have been kidnapped.

"I find myself in hell," she added. "Every day I wake up to another day of war. A war for the life of my children."

Advertisement

Netanyahu has not accepted personal responsibility for any security lapses that may have led to the surprise assault during which hundreds of Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking at least 240 captive.

Violence since Gaza's surprise attack has so far killed more than 9,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and reduced large areas of the area to rubble.

A recent public opinion poll shows 76 percent of Israelis think Netanyahu, now serving a record sixth term as prime minister, should resign, 64 percent reported the country should hold an election immediately after the war, and 44 percent of people polled for Israel's Channel 13 blamed Netanyahu for the current state of affairs given Israel's lack of preparedness for Hamas' surprise attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called for a "humanitarian pause" in the violence to give officials time to evacuate people trying to escape the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that sentiment in a visit to Israel in recent days.

Families of some hostages have pressured Netanyahu to consider a prisoner swap ... an offer by Hamas to release all captives in exchange for all of its prisoners being held by Israel.

Advertisement

Netanyahu's administration has called the offer an insincere ploy, and has also resisted calls from the U.S. and other countries for the humanitarian pause in the fighting without receiving hostages in exchange.

Shortly after the protest rally in Captives Square in central Tel Aviv Saturday night, families and other supporters of the hostages were forced to run for safety, evading rockets launched by Gaza into the central area of the city.

There were no reports of injuries in the rocket attack, which has become a routine part of life in Tel Aviv since the war began a month ago.

Latest Headlines

Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
World News // 33 minutes ago
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited former President Donald Trump to visit his country to make good on a claim he could end the war with Russia.
Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
World News // 42 minutes ago
Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Taiwan published the diaries of former Republic of China leader Chiang Kai-shek as a form of "social reconciliation and progress" following a protracted legal battle for their return from the United States.
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
World News // 2 hours ago
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Protests in cities across the world continued for the fifth straight weekend as Israel's war on Hamas, the Palestinian militia it views as a terrorist organization, continues to rage.
18-hour armed standoff at Hamburg Airport ends peacefully, child uninjured
World News // 4 hours ago
18-hour armed standoff at Hamburg Airport ends peacefully, child uninjured
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- An armed standoff between German police and a man who took his 4-year-old daughter hostage ended peacefully Sunday about 18 hours after the man drove his vehicle onto a Hamburg Airport tarmac.
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
World News // 5 hours ago
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian leaders.
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
World News // 6 hours ago
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned remarks from an Israeli politician who called dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza "one of the possibilities" in handling the conflict.
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
World News // 20 hours ago
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Flights to and from Germany's Hamburg Airport were canceled after an armed man drove his vehicle onto the tarmac and fired at least one shot in the air during a family hostage situation.
Japanese official reassures S. Korea, China on Fukushima wastewater release
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese official reassures S. Korea, China on Fukushima wastewater release
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Japanese Environmental Shintaro Ito sought to reassure his Korean and Chinese counterparts that waste water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant is safe to release into the sea during a meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Friday
Pakistani troops kill 9 attackers during siege on military base in Punjab
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistani troops kill 9 attackers during siege on military base in Punjab
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pakistani security forces killed nine attackers who launched an assault on the Mianwali airbase in the northeastern province of Punjab early Saturday, according to military officials.
Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
World News // 1 day ago
Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Three firefighters are dead after a small plane crashed while responding to a bushfire in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, officials confirmed in a statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury find conspiracy among Realtors, awards home sellers $1.8B damages
Jury find conspiracy among Realtors, awards home sellers $1.8B damages
Autopsy: Maine shooter was alive for up to 34 hours after mass killing spree
Autopsy: Maine shooter was alive for up to 34 hours after mass killing spree
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement