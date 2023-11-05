Advertisement
World News
Nov. 5, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'

By Mark Moran
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for additional U.S. aid in the country's war against Russia. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for additional U.S. aid in the country's war against Russia. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the U.S. for yet more military and financial backing while at the same time inviting former President Donald Trump to the Ukrainian war zone to make good on a claim he could swiftly end the war.

Trump boasted in March that, if reelected, he could "solve" the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. The negotiating process would be "very easy," Trump quipped then.

Advertisement

In an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Zelensky called Trump's bluff, saying the former president "can't manage this war," and invited Trump to visit the war zone and back up his claim.

"Former President Trump said that about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war," Zelensky said during the NBC interview. "For me, what can I say? So he's very welcome as well," Zelensky said.

Related

"President Biden was here, and I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here," Zelensky said. "So I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes" to explain to him he can't automatically change the complex and complicated factors shaping the war.

Advertisement

Zelensky added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not open to negotiation even if Trump were to try, just one of many factors making bringing the war to an end exceedingly difficult.

"He can't bring peace because of Putin," Zelensky continued. "If he's not trying and if he's not ready to give our territory to this terrible man, to Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he can't manage it."

Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has called on Biden to change his stances on Russia to engage in more constructive high-level discussions.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that he is ready for any contacts," Peskov said. "Curtailing of the basis of bilateral relations between Russia and the US was spearheaded by the Americans."

Zelensky said he is hopeful that Ukraine has the support of the American people and that U.S. backing should not be subject to political whims.

Zelensky admitted that he is not sure whether Trump would even support Ukraine in its war against Russia if Trump does not win the election next year.

Advertisement

"Really, I don't know," he said. "I hope that it depends not only on the president institutionally. I think it depends on the opinion of Americans, of your society. I think that is most important."

Zelensky said the cost of letting Russia win the war would be further conflict involving ground troops from NATO countries, which he said is what prompted his call for additional U.S. funding for Ukraine.

In a measure of global support for Ukraine, European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Saturday that Ukraine had "made excellent progress" towards EU accession.

Von der Leyen visited Kyiv and affirmed EU support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Latest Headlines

Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
World News // 38 minutes ago
Taiwan publishes Chiang Kai-shek's diaries for 'social reconciliation and progress'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Taiwan published the diaries of former Republic of China leader Chiang Kai-shek as a form of "social reconciliation and progress" following a protracted legal battle for their return from the United States.
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
World News // 2 hours ago
Worldwide protests continue for fifth straight weekend after U.N. experts warn of Palestinian genocide
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Protests in cities across the world continued for the fifth straight weekend as Israel's war on Hamas, the Palestinian militia it views as a terrorist organization, continues to rage.
18-hour armed standoff at Hamburg Airport ends peacefully, child uninjured
World News // 3 hours ago
18-hour armed standoff at Hamburg Airport ends peacefully, child uninjured
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- An armed standoff between German police and a man who took his 4-year-old daughter hostage ended peacefully Sunday about 18 hours after the man drove his vehicle onto a Hamburg Airport tarmac.
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
World News // 5 hours ago
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian leaders.
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
World News // 5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned remarks from an Israeli politician who called dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza "one of the possibilities" in handling the conflict.
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
World News // 20 hours ago
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Flights to and from Germany's Hamburg Airport were canceled after an armed man drove his vehicle onto the tarmac and fired at least one shot in the air during a family hostage situation.
Japanese official reassures S. Korea, China on Fukushima wastewater release
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese official reassures S. Korea, China on Fukushima wastewater release
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Japanese Environmental Shintaro Ito sought to reassure his Korean and Chinese counterparts that waste water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant is safe to release into the sea during a meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Friday
Pakistani troops kill 9 attackers during siege on military base in Punjab
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistani troops kill 9 attackers during siege on military base in Punjab
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pakistani security forces killed nine attackers who launched an assault on the Mianwali airbase in the northeastern province of Punjab early Saturday, according to military officials.
Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
World News // 1 day ago
Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Three firefighters are dead after a small plane crashed while responding to a bushfire in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, officials confirmed in a statement.
Von der Leyen praises Ukraine's progress toward EU accession in surprise Kyiv trip
World News // 1 day ago
Von der Leyen praises Ukraine's progress toward EU accession in surprise Kyiv trip
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's progress toward European Union accession during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, just days before she is to present a key report on the subject.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury find conspiracy among Realtors, awards home sellers $1.8B damages
Jury find conspiracy among Realtors, awards home sellers $1.8B damages
Autopsy: Maine shooter was alive for up to 34 hours after mass killing spree
Autopsy: Maine shooter was alive for up to 34 hours after mass killing spree
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
Hamburg airport closes: armed man on tarmac, family hostage situation
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement