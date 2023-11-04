Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2023 / 3:02 PM

Von der Leyen praises Ukraine's progress toward EU accession in surprise Kyiv trip

By Amy R. Connolly
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Saturday in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's future in the EU. Photo courtesy European Union Press Service/X
1 of 2 | European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Saturday in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's future in the EU. Photo courtesy European Union Press Service/X

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's progress toward European Union accession during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, just days before she is to present a key report on the subject.

Von der Leyen's report, which is expected to be released Wednesday, will play a significant role in the EU's decision to formerly launch EU accession negotiations with Kyiv.

Advertisement

In an appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she said Ukraine has made strong progress on modernizing its economy. Her visit to Ukraine Saturday was her sixth in about 20 months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on the country.

"I must say you have made excellent progress. This is impressive to see," von der Leyen said told Zelensky during a press briefing. "You are fighting an existential war, and at the same time, you're deeply reforming your country. You have reached many milestones reforming your justice system, curbing the oligarchs' grip, tackling money laundering, and much more."

Related

Zelensky, who has made EU membership one of his administration's most important goals, said Ukraine's progress shows it is "capable of great things when we work together, with confidence, and in the interests of our independence and all Ukrainians."

Advertisement

"Ukraine has come a long way -- from the point when no one believed Ukraine could get closer to the EU during a full-scale war -- to achieving EU candidate status in record time and fulfilling recommendations required to open EU accession talks," Zelensky said on X.

Von der Leyen's visit comes as U.S. lawmakers continue to debate over providing additional financial backing to Ukraine in its battle with Russia.

Zelensky, meanwhile, also denied reports the United States and EU officials are pushing him to enter into peace talks with Russia.

"Nobody is putting pressure on me today," he said. "No leader of the U.S. or EU puts pressure on us to sit down at the negotiation table."

Latest Headlines

Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
World News // 3 minutes ago
Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Three firefighters are dead after a small plane crashed while responding to a bushfire in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, officials confirmed in a statement.
Turkey recalls ambassador to Israel, citing ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza
World News // 45 minutes ago
Turkey recalls ambassador to Israel, citing ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Turkey announced Saturday it has recalled its ambassador to Israel amid the continuing bombardment of the Gaza Strip as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken meets with Arab leaders in Jordan; Hamas claims 15 killed in airstrike on school
World News // 1 hour ago
Blinken meets with Arab leaders in Jordan; Hamas claims 15 killed in airstrike on school
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab diplomats Saturday in Jordan as Palestinian health officials claimed 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza.
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The strongest earthquake to strike Nepal in eight years has killed at least 157 people in a remote, mountainous region of the country, local officials said Saturday.
Israel's Netanyahu rejects calls for halt in fighting until hostages released
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's Netanyahu rejects calls for halt in fighting until hostages released
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which included the possibility of a ceasefire. Netanyahu says he wants hostages released before it's considered.
Israeli military strikes ambulance convoy in Gaza, saying it was used by Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military strikes ambulance convoy in Gaza, saying it was used by Hamas
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- As Israeli forces encircled Gaza City on Friday, the military confirmed that its aircraft struck an ambulance convoy outside al-Shifa hospital, saying it was being used by Hamas.
At least six killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran slams Europe
World News // 1 day ago
At least six killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran slams Europe
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- At least six people have died in Italy as Storm Ciaran slams several European countries, bringing the total death toll for Europe up to at least 13. Additionally, at least four people are missing.
Britain strikes marketplace competition agreements with Amazon, Meta
World News // 1 day ago
Britain strikes marketplace competition agreements with Amazon, Meta
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's consumer watchdog said on Friday it has secured commitments from Amazon and Meta in separate cases assuring level playing fields that would benefit sellers and customers who use their digital platforms.
Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to war-torn Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to war-torn Gaza
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Israel has severed all contact with Gaza and Friday began sending thousands of Gaza workers who had been working in Israel when the Oct. 7 Hamas attack occurred back to the war-ravaged enclave.
Waves of Russian attack drones strike infrastructure targets across Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Waves of Russian attack drones strike infrastructure targets across Ukraine
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Mass Russian air raids struck infrastructure and civilian targets across Ukraine overnight causing widespread damage, but no reported casualties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
Police looking for driver who crashed through S.C. nuclear power plant gate
Police looking for driver who crashed through S.C. nuclear power plant gate
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement