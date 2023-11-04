At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake

Houses near Jajarkot, Nepal, are shown damaged on Saturday in the aftermath of a powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake in the region. At least 157 people have died in the quake, local officials said. Photo by Nepal Prime Minister's Office/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The strongest earthquake to strike Nepal in eight years has killed at least 157 people in a remote, mountainous region of the country, local officials said Saturday. In addition to those killed, Nepal Police said nearly 197 others have been hurt in the powerful temblor, which struck late Friday night, state television reported.

The injured are being transported via Nepali Army helicopters to hospitals in Nepalgunj, Kathmandu and other locales for treatment.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center said a magnitude 6.4 earthquake centered in the Jajarkot district, located about 300 miles west of Kathmandu, was felt at 11:47 p.m. local time on Friday.

It has since been followed by five aftershocks, ranging from magnitudes 4.2 to 4.6.

Officials said Friday's quake has already become the deadliest in the country since 2015 when 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 people were injured in a deadly temblor.

More than 1,500 security personnel have been deployed in the affected areas, officials said.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Comrade Prachanda, met with survivors in the disaster zones of Jajarkot and Rukum West on Saturday and monitored operations in the earthquake-affected areas, according to state television.



"We are saddened by the damage caused by the earthquake," he said. "The government will organize rescue, relief and other programs for you. You should not panic."

Government spokesman Rekha Sharma said the Nepal Telecommunication Authority is taking steps to ensure that phone and Internet services are not interrupted in the area and has told service providers be prepared to deal with the aftershocks.