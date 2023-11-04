Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2023 / 3:31 PM

Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash

By Simon Druker
Three firefighters are dead after a small plane crashed while responding to a bushfire in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, officials confirmed in a statement. Photo courtesy of Government of Western Australia
1 of 3 | Three firefighters are dead after a small plane crashed while responding to a bushfire in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, officials confirmed in a statement. Photo courtesy of Government of Western Australia

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Three firefighters are dead after a small plane crashed while responding to a bushfire in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, officials confirmed in a statement.

The trio had departed the city of Toowoomba in southern Queensland when their Gulfstream Aerospace Jetprop Commander aircraft disappeared from local radar around 2:30 p.m. AEST.

Advertisement

The three firefighters have not been publicly identified and were the only people aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, officials said.

A rescue helicopter later located the crash site near a mine in a rural area of the state, and police confirmed all on board had died.

Related

"Terribly sad that three brave souls working to help their fellow Australians have lost their lives in Queensland," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on a social media post.

"A tragic reminder of the dangers those on the front line of bushfires face. Heartfelt condolences to their loved ones and colleagues in this time of grief."

The crew was on the way to the northern Queensland city of Mount Isa when it crashed. The firefighters were reportedly set to start conducting scans, or infra-red mapping.

Advertisement

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is now investigating what caused the crash and is interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. The ATSB also made a public appeal for any video people may have taken of the aircraft before it crashed.

Similar firefighting aircraft have been grounded as a precaution.

The high-wing, pressurized, twin-engine turboprop aircraft acts as a scout plane for larger water tankers, identifying targets during aerial firefighting.

Australia is in the midst of a near-record wildfire season as the country moves into its hot, dry season.

"Our hearts are heavy following the fatal plane crash this afternoon in northwest Queensland and the tragic loss of three people supporting our bushfire response. During natural disasters in Queensland, we respond as a family," the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"That family includes those contracted to support our aerial operations. Side by side we have been fighting these bushfires as one and their loss is felt by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and those who worked alongside them, including our Air Operations personnel," the agency wrote.

Latest Headlines

Von der Leyen praises Ukraine's progress toward EU accession in surprise Kyiv trip
World News // 29 minutes ago
Von der Leyen praises Ukraine's progress toward EU accession in surprise Kyiv trip
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's progress toward European Union accession during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, just days before she is to present a key report on the subject.
Turkey recalls ambassador to Israel, citing ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza
World News // 42 minutes ago
Turkey recalls ambassador to Israel, citing ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Turkey announced Saturday it has recalled its ambassador to Israel amid the continuing bombardment of the Gaza Strip as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken meets with Arab leaders in Jordan; Hamas claims 15 killed in airstrike on school
World News // 1 hour ago
Blinken meets with Arab leaders in Jordan; Hamas claims 15 killed in airstrike on school
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab diplomats Saturday in Jordan as Palestinian health officials claimed 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza.
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The strongest earthquake to strike Nepal in eight years has killed at least 157 people in a remote, mountainous region of the country, local officials said Saturday.
Israel's Netanyahu rejects calls for halt in fighting until hostages released
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's Netanyahu rejects calls for halt in fighting until hostages released
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which included the possibility of a ceasefire. Netanyahu says he wants hostages released before it's considered.
Israeli military strikes ambulance convoy in Gaza, saying it was used by Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military strikes ambulance convoy in Gaza, saying it was used by Hamas
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- As Israeli forces encircled Gaza City on Friday, the military confirmed that its aircraft struck an ambulance convoy outside al-Shifa hospital, saying it was being used by Hamas.
At least six killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran slams Europe
World News // 1 day ago
At least six killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran slams Europe
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- At least six people have died in Italy as Storm Ciaran slams several European countries, bringing the total death toll for Europe up to at least 13. Additionally, at least four people are missing.
Britain strikes marketplace competition agreements with Amazon, Meta
World News // 1 day ago
Britain strikes marketplace competition agreements with Amazon, Meta
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's consumer watchdog said on Friday it has secured commitments from Amazon and Meta in separate cases assuring level playing fields that would benefit sellers and customers who use their digital platforms.
Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to war-torn Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to war-torn Gaza
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Israel has severed all contact with Gaza and Friday began sending thousands of Gaza workers who had been working in Israel when the Oct. 7 Hamas attack occurred back to the war-ravaged enclave.
Waves of Russian attack drones strike infrastructure targets across Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Waves of Russian attack drones strike infrastructure targets across Ukraine
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Mass Russian air raids struck infrastructure and civilian targets across Ukraine overnight causing widespread damage, but no reported casualties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
Police looking for driver who crashed through S.C. nuclear power plant gate
Police looking for driver who crashed through S.C. nuclear power plant gate
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement