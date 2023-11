Flights to and from Germany's Hamburg Airport were canceled after an armed man drove his vehicle onto the tarmac and fired at least one shot in the air in what police described as a domestic incident. Image courtesy Hamburg Airport

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Flights to and from Germany's Hamburg Airport were canceled after an armed man drove his vehicle onto the tarmac and fired at least one shot in the air during a family hostage situation. Police said the incident appears to be a custody dispute. The man crashed through a security area at the airport about 8 p.m. local time, parked underneath a plane and also threw out burning bottles. A child appeared to be in the vehicle, officials said. Advertisement

The airport announced the closure on its website. An airport spokesman said 27 flights have been affected.

"Due to a police measure on the apron of Hamburg Airport, there will be no take-offs and landings today," the website says.