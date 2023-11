1 of 2 | Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Thursday paving the way for Russia's withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Thursday that could lead to Russia's withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The lower and upper houses of Russia's legislature unanimously approved the measure in October before it reached Putin's desk. Advertisement

The text of the law was published on Russia's official legal portal and creates the legal framework to revoke the ratification of the 1996 treaty.

The United States signed but did not ratify the treaty and Russian government officials say the revocation of their ratification is to create parity in nuclear deterrence.

The state-backed TASS news agency reported that a Kremlin spokesperson said the law does not mean Russia will resume nuclear tests.

Last month, the Russian government conducted drills that simulated a nuclear strike to "check the level of preparedness of military command bodies, as well as the skill of the leadership and operation personnel."

The tests included cruise missile launches from TU-95MS bombers, missile launches from a nuclear submarine and and intercontinental ballistic missile launch from near Moscow against a target 3,600 miles away in Russia's far-east.

Russian television featured a meeting between Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu who told the Russian President that the exercises had simulated "delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike."

