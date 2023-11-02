Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian woman was charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with a lunch she served that included alleged poisonous mushrooms.

Victoria Police said Erin Patterson, 49, was charged with three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for a July 29 incident in which three people died after consuming a meal made with the mushrooms. The remaining murder charges relate to a series of incidents between 2021 and 2022 in which a man became ill after eating meals she allegedly served.

Gail Patterson and Don Patterson, the parents of Erin Patterson's ex-husband, died in August while being hospitalized after the July meal. Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson, also died. Wilkinson's husband, Ian Wilkinson, became critically ill but managed to survive.

Simon Patterson, Erin Patterson's ex-husband, said he nearly died from stomach issues in 2022. Erin Patterson is expected to appear Friday morning in the La Trobe Valley Magistrates' Court in Morwell.

Police executed a search warrant at Erin Patterson's home after she was arrested. She has previously denied wrongdoing in the incidents.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas admitted that the case against Patterson is "incredibly complex" but promised that law enforcement would be "methodical and thorough" during its investigation.

"I know that people will no doubt have many unanswered questions about this matter, however, I urge people to be especially mindful of unnecessary speculation and not sharing misinformation," Thomas said. "Our thoughts today are with the families of those impacted and we will continue to ensure they are provided with all the necessary support they need."