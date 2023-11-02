Oil leaking ferry Marco Polo freed after running aground in southern Sweden

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An oil-leaking ferry that ran aground in the Baltic Sea Oct. 22 has been freed as a new oil leak was found. The Marco Polo will be towed into Stillerydshamnen in Karlshamn, Sweden, on Thursday.
The Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement, "The oil spill was less than feared in connection with the move. Much thanks to the salvage company choosing not to pressurize the tanks closest to the injured. The Coast Guard had several units on site during Wednesday and cleaned up the small amount of oil found at sea."