Nov. 2, 2023 / 10:44 AM

Oil leaking ferry Marco Polo freed after running aground in southern Sweden

By Doug Cunningham
The oil-leaking ferry Marco Polo is expected to be towed in to dock Thursday in Karlshamn, Sweden. It was freed after running aground Oct. 22 and leaking oil into Pukavik Bay. Photo courtesy of Swedish Coast Guard
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An oil-leaking ferry that ran aground in the Baltic Sea Oct. 22 has been freed as a new oil leak was found. The Marco Polo will be towed into Stillerydshamnen in Karlshamn, Sweden, on Thursday.

The Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement, "The oil spill was less than feared in connection with the move. Much thanks to the salvage company choosing not to pressurize the tanks closest to the injured. The Coast Guard had several units on site during Wednesday and cleaned up the small amount of oil found at sea."

The coast guard said the "the wrecked Marco Polo was relieved from the ground she ran into on Sunday and was towed as planned to a nearby place for anchorage. The salvage company then carried out new investigations of the ship's condition."

The Marco Polo is operated by the German company TT-Line.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the company "bears full responsibility." He said Sweden expects the ferry operator to fully participate in an investigation as well as the environmental clean-up.

Marco Polo's captain and an officer in charge of the vessel at the time it ran aground were fined for recklessly relying on a faulty GPS, according to Swedish prosecutors.

The Swedish Coast Guard said more than 6,600 gallons of oil had leaked from the ship as of Oct. 30 and spread over 3.1 miles at sea. Coast guards from several parts of Sweden sent vessels and personnel to try to contain and clean up the spill.

The coast guard said the total amount of oil leaked is unknown.

The oil reached the shore and wildlife affecting approximately 500 birds in Pukavik Bay, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

