U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike

By Patrick Hilsman
U.N. investigators have determined that Russian forces conducted the Oct. 5 strike that killed 59 people in the Ukrainian town of Hroza. Photo courtesy of Volodymyr Zelensky
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- United Nations investigators determined that Russian forces were responsible for the Oct. 5 strike on a funeral in the Ukrainian town of Hroza, according to a report released Tuesday.

The report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded there were "reasonable grounds" to believe the missile was launched by Russian armed forces and that there was "no indication of military personnel or any other legitimate military targets at or adjacent to the cafe at the time of the attack" that killed 59 people.

The OHCHR said the "Russian armed forces either failed to do everything feasible to verify that the target was a military objective, or deliberately targeted civilians or civilian objects."

"Either scenario would be in violation of international humanitarian law," the OHCHR said.

The OHCHR urged the Russian Federation to investigate the killings and to make reparations accessible to the victims and their families.

In its report on the strike, the OHCHR pointed out that a Russian diplomat had called the funeral a legitimate target.

"Military personnel deployed by the Kyiv regime at any given place will become a legitimate target of the Russian army," the diplomat said according to the OHCHR.

The investigation was conducted on-site by the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, who inspected the location and interviewed 35 individuals, including witnesses and medical staff.

In the aftermath of the strike, Ukrainian officials had to identify a number of the victims using DNA or objects that were found on their bodies.

Two residents, who collaborated with Russian occupation forces, were identified by Ukrainian security forces as having assisted the Russians in conducting the strike.

"The perpetrators were two local residents, 30-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his younger brother, 23-year-old Dmytro Mamon, who during the occupation of the region went over to the side of the Rashists [derogatory word for Russian racists]," the SBU, Ukraine's internal security service, said.

New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
World News // 52 minutes ago
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A New Zealand court ruled on Tuesday against a company that managed tours on a volcanic Whakaari White Island when a deadly eruption in 2019 occurred, saying it failed to mitigate and minimize the risk for tourists.
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations' High Rights High Commissioner demanded Tuesday that Afghanistan's Taliban regime release immediately two women human rights campaigners from "unjustified" detention.
Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
World News // 2 hours ago
Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health called for increased aid as the death toll in Gaza rose Tuesday after Israel expanded its ground operations.
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
World News // 3 hours ago
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation fell sharply in October but at the cost of a stalling economy verging on the brink of recession, provisional estimates out Tuesday from the EU's main statistical agency show.
Man holed up in Japan post office after shooting near hospital
World News // 4 hours ago
Man holed up in Japan post office after shooting near hospital
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A man suspected of shooting toward a hospital near Tokyo has holed himself up in a neighboring post office Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
World News // 5 hours ago
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- British oil giant BP reported sharply lower third-quarter profits Tuesday of $3.3 billion, down 60% over the same period in 2022, and well below the $4 billion it had been expected to make.
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging a second border crossing with Gaza be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in need.
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
World News // 14 hours ago
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Monday that his instant messaging service will block channels that call for violence.
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday announced the rescue of a soldier who had been held captive by Hamas while the militant group published a video of three other Israeli hostages and called for the release of its prisoners.
Netanyahu says no cease-fire with Hamas, blames militants for civilian deaths
World News // 18 hours ago
Netanyahu says no cease-fire with Hamas, blames militants for civilian deaths
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday refused to consider global calls for a humanitarian cease-fire in Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, citing the threat posed by the Hamas militant group.
