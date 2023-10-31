Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2023 / 10:16 PM

Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks

By Sheri Walsh
A man looks at a flooded street in Milan, Italy on Tuesday after a storm caused the Seveso river to burst its banks. Lake Como also overflowed in the storm that brought heavy rainfall and strong winds. Photo by Paolo Salmoirago/EPA-EFE/
1 of 2 | A man looks at a flooded street in Milan, Italy on Tuesday after a storm caused the Seveso river to burst its banks. Lake Como also overflowed in the storm that brought heavy rainfall and strong winds. Photo by Paolo Salmoirago/EPA-EFE/

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Heavy rain and strong winds in Northern Italy on Tuesday flooded parts of Milan and caused Lake Como and the Seveso River to burst their banks.

The violent storm flooded a number of waterside bars at the popular tourist area at Lake Como, as violent winds toppled trees and lines, cutting off power.

Advertisement

"During the night a rainstorm unloaded a big amount of water, with peaks of 40 millimeters or 1.6 inches per hour, and at 5:50 the River Seveso overflowed," said Marco Granelli, a Milan safety counselor.

Parts of Milan were flooded and inaccessible as water gushed down stairs into underground train stations. Civil protection authorities pumped out water from flooded buildings and set up mobile barriers.

While the rain was heaviest in Northern Italy, Tuscany to the south also experienced floods, downed trees and landslides in a rain storm that in just 24 hours exceeded the monthly average rainfall for this time of year.

Venice, which experiences regular flooding due to higher tides associated with the full moon, managed to escape Tuesday's flooding despite strong winds in the Adriatic Sea pushing water into the city.

Advertisement

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro credited the MOSE system of 78 floodgates, which was installed in 2020, with keeping the water at bay.

"The system MOSE was active all night and will remain so until 1p.m. today!" Brugnaro wrote earlier Tuesday in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Thanks to all the technicians and workers at work for its operation!"

Most of Italy is under red alert through Wednesday with rain expected to fall throughout the rest of the week.

After experiencing drought, Tuesday's storm is not Italy's first severe flooding this year. At least 14 people were killed in May as the country saw its worst flooding in a century. The historic flood caused 23 rivers to overflow their banks, along with 280 landslides in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.

Latest Headlines

Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
World News // 13 hours ago
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed Tuesday that it conducted an airstrike that hit the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, which Palestinian officials late Tuesday said killed 52.
Carter Center calls for cease-fire, return of hostages as fighting intensifies in Gaza
World News // 8 hours ago
Carter Center calls for cease-fire, return of hostages as fighting intensifies in Gaza
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Carter Center is issuing a plea for a cease-fire and the safe return of hostages as Israeli forces advance into Gaza.
Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
World News // 15 hours ago
Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Japan arrested an alleged gunman and rescued a hostage from a post office as they investigated a shooting at a nearby hospital that hurt two people.
King Charles III visits Kenya amid calls for apology for colonial violence
World News // 9 hours ago
King Charles III visits Kenya amid calls for apology for colonial violence
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Kenya Tuesday amid calls for British officials to apologize for the brutal repression that was conducted against Kenyans during the Mau Mau rebellion.
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- United Nations investigators determined that Russian forces were responsible for the Oct. 5 strike on a funeral in the Ukrainian town of Hroza, according to a report released Tuesday.
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
World News // 11 hours ago
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A New Zealand court ruled on Tuesday against a company that managed tours on a volcanic Whakaari White Island when a deadly eruption in 2019 occurred, saying it failed to mitigate and minimize the risk for tourists.
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations' High Rights High Commissioner demanded Tuesday that Afghanistan's Taliban regime release immediately two women human rights campaigners from "unjustified" detention.
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
World News // 14 hours ago
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation fell sharply in October but at the cost of a stalling economy verging on the brink of recession, provisional estimates out Tuesday from the EU's main statistical agency show.
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
World News // 16 hours ago
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- British oil giant BP reported sharply lower third-quarter profits Tuesday of $3.3 billion, down 60% over the same period in 2022, and well below the $4 billion it had been expected to make.
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging a second border crossing with Gaza be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in need.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement