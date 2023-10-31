Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2023 / 10:23 AM

U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners

By Paul Godfrey
Afghan human rights activist Neda Parwan has been held in detention at an unknown location without charge or access to legal counsel since being arrested along with her husband in Kabul on September 19. Photo courtesy Jinha Women's News Agency
Afghan human rights activist Neda Parwan has been held in detention at an unknown location without charge or access to legal counsel since being arrested along with her husband in Kabul on September 19. Photo courtesy Jinha Women's News Agency

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner demanded Tuesday that Afghanistan's Taliban regime immediately release two women human rights campaigners from "unjustified" detention.

Experts at the U.N. said they believed that Neda Parwan, who has been held since she was arrested on Sept. 19, and Zholia Parsi, who was taken into custody on Sept. 27, were arrested for exercising their "fundamental right to engage in peaceful protests."

Advertisement

"We urge the de facto authorities to also release the women rights defenders and their family members without further delay, as there is no justification for their detention," the experts stated.

Parwan's husband and Parsi's adult son are also being held under arrest. None of the four have been charged, appeared in court, or been permitted access to a lawyer.

Related

The U.N. said it was growing increasingly worried about the welfare of the women who are both affiliated with the Women's Spontaneous Movement and whom the U.N. describes as "human rights defenders."

"The release of Ms. Parwan and Ms. Parsi and their family members from detention is an urgent matter. After more than a month in detention, we are increasingly concerned about their physical and mental wellbeing," the experts said.

Advertisement

The U.N. experts stressed right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association was at the core of international human rights law, warning that it was critically important to defend and that expressing dissenting views and exercising legitimate rights were not grounds for detaining people.

Women human rights activists' gender placed them at even higher risk of being singled out.

"The Taliban seem to be continuing to intensify their restrictions on civic space, especially through silencing of the voices of women and girls, thus creating a chilling effect," the experts said.

"We urge the de facto authorities to demonstrate respect for freedom of expression, freedoms of movement and association including the right to engage in peaceful protest, in line with Afghanistan's international obligations under human rights instruments ratified by the State."

The freeing of women's education campaigners Mortaza Behboudi and Matiullah Wesa was welcomed as a positive step. The pair were arrested for speaking out on girls' rights to attend school and calling on the Taliban-led government to end its prohibition on female education.

Wesa was freed from prison Friday after being detained for seven months, Pen Path, the education equality civil society group he founded said in a post on X.

Advertisement

A Kabul court ordered Behboudi's release after acquitting him of all charges on Oct. 18 after more than nine months in detention.

In September, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council in New York that Afghanistan was guilty of grave rights violations, warning that human rights in the country were in a "state of collapse."

"Violations of human rights in the country are not new: decades of armed conflict mean that Afghanistan has known violence and injustice for much of its recent history," said Turk.

Latest Headlines

Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
World News // 1 hour ago
Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health called for increased aid as the death toll in Gaza rose Tuesday after Israel expanded its ground operations.
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
World News // 2 hours ago
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation fell sharply in October but at the cost of a stalling economy verging on the brink of recession, provisional estimates out Tuesday from the EU's main statistical agency show.
Man holed up in Japan post office after shooting near hospital
World News // 3 hours ago
Man holed up in Japan post office after shooting near hospital
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A man suspected of shooting toward a hospital near Tokyo has holed himself up in a neighboring post office Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
World News // 4 hours ago
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- British oil giant BP reported sharply lower third-quarter profits Tuesday of $3.3 billion, down 60% over the same period in 2022, and well below the $4 billion it had been expected to make.
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging a second border crossing with Gaza be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in need.
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
World News // 12 hours ago
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Monday that his instant messaging service will block channels that call for violence.
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday announced the rescue of a soldier who had been held captive by Hamas while the militant group published a video of three other Israeli hostages and called for the release of its prisoners.
Netanyahu says no cease-fire with Hamas, blames militants for civilian deaths
World News // 17 hours ago
Netanyahu says no cease-fire with Hamas, blames militants for civilian deaths
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday refused to consider global calls for a humanitarian cease-fire in Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, citing the threat posed by the Hamas militant group.
Shein purchases British fashion brand Missguided
World News // 21 hours ago
Shein purchases British fashion brand Missguided
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Singapore global online fashion and lifestyle retailer Shein said on Monday it was purchasing women's fashion brand Missguided for an undisclosed amount.
Swedish Coast Guard sends more ships to contain oil spilling from ferry
World News // 22 hours ago
Swedish Coast Guard sends more ships to contain oil spilling from ferry
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More emergency response vessels have now arrived to help contain oil leaking into the Baltic Sea from a ferry that ran aground in southern Sweden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
Hearing begins in Colo. over Donald Trump's eligibility for primary ballot
Hearing begins in Colo. over Donald Trump's eligibility for primary ballot
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement