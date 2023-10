A man was holed up in a post office after allegedly firing shots near a hospital in Toda City where two people were injured. Photo by Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A man suspected of shooting toward a hospital in Japan has holed himself up in a neighboring post office Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The man entered the post office with a handgun at around 2:15 p.m. local time in Toda City, near Tokyo, as authorities said two female employees one in her 20s and the other in her 30s were in the building where another gunshot was reportedly heard.

The employee in her 20s later walked out and was taken into police custody but it wasn't immediately clear if others in the building had exited. A special unit to deal with hostage situations was deployed to the scene.

Police had earlier responded to a shooting near Toda Chuo General Hospital where gunfire was reported at about 1 p.m. local time.

Authorities said while two people -- a doctor, in his 40s, and a patient, in his 60s -- were injured near the scene of the shooting, they could not confirm if those injuries, both non-life-threatening, were the result of the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting fled on a motorcycle.

Police were also investigating a fire at an apartment in Toda City, where they believe the suspected gunman lived. Investigators are trying to determine a link between the shooting and the fire.

