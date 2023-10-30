Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 1:11 PM

Swedish Coast Guard sends more ships to contain oil spilling from ferry

By Simon Druker
More emergency response vessels have now arrived to help contain oil leaking into the Baltic Sea from a ferry that ran aground in southern Sweden. Photo courtesy of Swedish Coast Guard
1 of 5 | More emergency response vessels have now arrived to help contain oil leaking into the Baltic Sea from a ferry that ran aground in southern Sweden. Photo courtesy of Swedish Coast Guard

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More emergency response vessels arrived Monday to help contain oil leaking into the Baltic Sea from a ferry that ran aground in southern Sweden.

More than 6,600 gallons of oil have already escaped from the Marco Polo passenger ship, the country's Coast Guard confirmed.

Advertisement

"Coast guards from several parts of Sweden are working hard to take up all the heavy oil that was released when a passenger ferry ran aground just over a week ago," the Coast Guard wrote in the statement.

The Coast Guard confirmed Monday it is increasing resources, sending "several ships and personnel to combat the oil spill at sea."

Related

The German-owned Marco Polo first ran aground in southeastern Sweden on Oct. 22 while traveling between the Swedish port cities of Trelleborg and Karlshamn.

All 75 passengers and crew were rescued without incident shortly after the initial grounding.

The Coast Guard later described the response as an "environmental rescue mission."

Oil has damaged large parts of the Swedish coastline, with photos showing massive cleanup efforts around 68 miles from Malmo, the country's third-largest city.

The ship further shifted Sunday from its initial spot, causing more oil to leak into Pukavik Bay.

Advertisement

The ship is taking on water but is considered stable and unlikely to sink entirely.

The boat was originally built in 1993 by a Dutch company and is operated by Germany's TT-Line. It underwent a major overhaul to become a Baltic Sea ferry in 2019 and operates with two Diesel-electric engines.

The vessel has capacity for up to 215 passengers in addition to vehicles.

Latest Headlines

IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 23 hours ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Meta introduces ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions for European users
World News // 2 hours ago
Meta introduces ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions for European users
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Meta will offer users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland a paid subscription option to enjoy an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram.
G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
World News // 2 hours ago
G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Trade ministers from the G7 countries on Sunday called for an end to Japanese seafood bans that started when the country started releasing treated radioactive water from the inoperable Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli border patrol officer was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday before police opened fire and killed the Palestinian suspect.
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
World News // 4 hours ago
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Canadian union Unifor called for a strike against the automaker Stellantis on Monday, just days after the parent company of Chrysler reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers in the United States.
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
World News // 4 hours ago
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state when a passenger train ran a signal and smashed in to the rear of another train, derailing three coaches.
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong student leaders were sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting violence after earlier pleading guilty to praising the knife attack on a police officer in 2021 as part of a plea deal.
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
World News // 8 hours ago
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of Gaza overnight Sunday as its warplanes also struck military targets in Syria and Lebanon amid fears that its war against Hamas is expanding.
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
World News // 6 hours ago
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least nine police officers were injured and 60 people arrested after mass anti-Israel riots at the international airport in Russia's mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan, 1,200 miles southeast of Moscow.
45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
World News // 7 hours ago
45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Forty-five coal miners in Kazakhstan were killed over the weekend in a fire that erupted due to a gas explosion at the Kostenko mine, according to authorities who said a search continues for one missing person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement