Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Shein purchases British fashion brand Missguided

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Singapore global online fashion and lifestyle retailer Shein said on Monday it was purchasing women's fashion brand Missguided for an undisclosed amount.

Shein, which started in 2012 and has customers in 150 countries, makes "sustainable" fashions with the business model of minimizing waste and conserving resources.

Advertisement

Missguided, the British fashion brand founded in 2009, was part of Frasers Group, championing street style, popular culture and accessible forward-thinking clothing, according to its website.

Shesin also said that it has agreed to license the Missguided brand IP to Sumwon Studios, a joint venture between Shein and Missguided's founder, Nitin Passi. The brand will be managed through the joint venture, a statement by Shein added.

"The joint venture we have entered ushers in a new format of partnerships for Shein, as part of our unwavering commitment to meet customer demand," said Donald Tang, Shein's executive chairman.

"Shein aims to reignite the Missguided brand, capitalizing on its unique brand personality, and fueling its global growth through Shein's on-demand production model, unparalleled-commerce expertise and global reach."

Advertisement

Shein said by reducing product waste and lowering levels of excess inventory, it has been able to build an "agile and responsive ecosystem" that leans on on-demand production.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Swedish Coast Guard sends more ships to contain oil spilling from ferry
World News // 2 hours ago
Swedish Coast Guard sends more ships to contain oil spilling from ferry
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More emergency response vessels have now arrived to help contain oil leaking into the Baltic Sea from a ferry that ran aground in southern Sweden.
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Meta introduces ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions for European users
World News // 4 hours ago
Meta introduces ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions for European users
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Meta will offer users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland a paid subscription option to enjoy an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram.
G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
World News // 4 hours ago
G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Trade ministers from the G7 countries on Sunday called for an end to Japanese seafood bans that started when the country started releasing treated radioactive water from the inoperable Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli border patrol officer was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday before police opened fire and killed the Palestinian suspect.
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
World News // 6 hours ago
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Canadian union Unifor called for a strike against the automaker Stellantis on Monday, just days after the parent company of Chrysler reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers in the United States.
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
World News // 6 hours ago
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state when a passenger train ran a signal and smashed in to the rear of another train, derailing three coaches.
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
World News // 7 hours ago
Hong Kong sentences four to 2 years in prison for praising knife attack on police officer
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong student leaders were sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting violence after earlier pleading guilty to praising the knife attack on a police officer in 2021 as part of a plea deal.
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of Gaza overnight Sunday as its warplanes also struck military targets in Syria and Lebanon amid fears that its war against Hamas is expanding.
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
World News // 8 hours ago
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least nine police officers were injured and 60 people arrested after mass anti-Israel riots at the international airport in Russia's mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan, 1,200 miles southeast of Moscow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
Judge reinstates gag order on Donald Trump in election interference case
Judge reinstates gag order on Donald Trump in election interference case
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
1 dead, 9 injured in Indianapolis shooting, police say
1 dead, 9 injured in Indianapolis shooting, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement