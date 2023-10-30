45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner

A search and rescue operation was underway Sunday night for one more miner unaccounted for following a fire that erupted in the Kostenko mine in Kazakhstan's central region of Karaganda over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Kazakhstan's Ministry for Emergency Situations/ Release

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Forty-five coal miners in Kazakhstan were killed over the weekend in a fire that erupted due to a gas explosion at the Kostenko mine, according to authorities who said a search continues for one missing miner. Mine operator ArcelorMittal Temirtau said in a statement Saturday that 205 of 252 miners were evacuated from the mine in Kazakhstan's central region of Karaganda as a result of a fire that is believed to have been caused by a methane explosion. Advertisement

Seven bodies were initially retrieved from the mine, and a rescue operation was launched to find the others.

Since then, the death toll has incrementally climbed.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the bodies of 45 miners have been retrieved, and a search for one mores person is ongoing, the Kazakhstan's Ministry for Emergency Situations said in a statement.

Government officials explained that the search and rescue work is being carried out in two sites of the mine that are separated by some 3.7 miles.

Minister of Internal Affairs Syrym Sharipkhanov has visited the mine as part of investigations into the explosion.

ArcelorMittal has issued a statement of condolences, stating "no words can convey the pain and bitterness" it feels over the loss of its employees.

"This is a great loss, a huge grief for the families of colleagues and for all of us," it said in a statement.

"Our deepest and most sincere condolences go out to the families of those who have lost loved ones," it continued. "All affected employees will receive comprehensive care and rehabilitation assistance. Our efforts are aimed precisely at this, and also at close cooperation with government authorities."

The company in an earlier statement said at 18 employees had sought medical attention.

ArcelorMittal has operated the mine since 1995, and the company said it has experienced "a number of fatal accidents" in it over the past two years as it poses a high safety risk due to its "complex geology."

"There is little consolation in the fact that the company has made significant efforts, which have been further intensified since 2020, to improve safety performance at ArcelorMittal Temirtau plants," it said.

"Against this backdrop, while significant efforts have been made to stabilize the situation, we have agreed with the Kazakh government to find a new path forward that will ensure the sustainability of their operation."

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had declared Sunday a day of national mourning.